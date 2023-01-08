Quaquaval is a cute dancing Pokémon that comes in handy in various situations. It’s a Fighting and Water-type Pokemon that is very powerful, and you can use it to win many battles. To get the best out of Quaquaval, you must use the best moves with it. This guide will tell you the best Quaquaval moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The four best moves for Quaquanval

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aqua Step, Swords Dance, Ice Spinner, and Close Combat are the four best moves to use with Quaquaval. The moves help you increase your damage and deal massive special damage to the enemy with the attacks. Using this moveset, you can easily take some of the stronger Pokémon.

Aqua Step

Aqua Step is hands down the best move you can use with Quaquaval. When you use it, Quaquaval attacks the enemy with quick dancing moves and makes them look stupid. The move also increases Quaquaval’s speed stat, making it a lethal move to have in your arsenal.

Swords Dance

Swords Dance is another example of great moves you can use with Quaquaval. The move sharply increases the damage Quaquaval deals to the enemy. But you are left open for a turn, so make sure to use this move carefully. It’s best to use it when you have enough health to withstand a hit from the enemy.

Ice Spinner

Ice Spinner is a great counter to many Pokémon. Quaquaval converts its feet into thin ice and starts spinning them to attack the enemy. Along with damaging the enemy, this move nullifies all terrain effects. It’s a great move to damage and removes any terrain effects.

Close Combat

Close Combat is a great move for quickly inflicting damage as last resort for defeating the enemy. When you use it, Quaquaval moves close to the enemy and starts attacking it with all its might. This move lowers Quaquaval’s defense, so watch out for that.