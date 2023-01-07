The best Skeledirge moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Skeledirge is a great heavy Pokémon to have by your side in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It’s extremely useful for being a tanky Pokémon and helps your team stay in the battle. As great as Skeledirge is, you still need great moves with it. This guide will tell you the best moveset for Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: The best Ceruledge moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The four best moves for Skeledirge

Screenshot by Gamepur

Earth Power, Shadow Ball, Tera Blast, and Fire Blast are the best moves with Skeledirge, especially when using it as a tank. The moves help this Pokémon deal great damage to most Pokémon types and lower their Special stats. If used properly, these moves will greatly affect most Pokémon and help you secure victory.

Earth Power

Earth Power is a great move to destabilize the enemy. When you use it, Skeledirge will make the ground underneath the enemy erupt with a powerful attack, lowering its health. Additionally, it has a chance to lower the target’s Special Defense.

Shadow Ball

Skeledirge fires a dark and heavy energy ball at the enemy when you use Shadow Ball. This move greatly damages the enemy and has a chance to lower their Special Attack stat. If you can lower the Special Attack, your Pokémon will have a much better chance of surviving the enemy’s special attacks.

Tera Blast

Tera Blast is one of the best moves in the game, and when you use it, Skeledirge attacks the enemy with its Tera energy. Remember, Skeledirge must be tetralized before you use this move. It’s best to keep Skeledirge as a Grass or Water Tera type to throw the enemies off guard with this move.

Fire Blast

Last we have Fire Blast, a simple but effective move. Skeledirge throws a fierce fireball at the enemy that will damage them and has a chance to apply burn. The move is great for damaging or finishing off weaker enemies or applying a burning effect to help you every turn.