The best skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends

A new legend has joined the fight and she is rocking some amazing skins for all the rarity levels. Not only is her character design stunning, but her skins are up to par. Catalyst is the new addition to the Apex Legends cast in Season 15: Eclipse, and she already has 40 skins players can get their hands on. In this article, we will show you the best skins you can get for Catalyst in Apex Legends, along with some nice images so you can truly grasp their features.

Apex Legends Catalyst Legendary skins

Out of the 40 skins that are out right now for Catalyst in Season 15 of Apex Legends, only 4 are deemed as Legendary. These skins are the rarest of the bunch and can only be obtained by using a few crafting metals. None of these skins can be obtained through Season 15’s battle pass.

Blood Moon (Catalyst Legendary skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the first skin on the list, Catalyst changes up her whole look. She gets a whole new haircut and attire that gives off demonic vibes.

Violet Sands (Catalyst Legendary skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is a reskin of Blood Moon, and that is not a bad thing. The skin’s colors work great together and give Catalyst a more stylish look.

Celestial Protector (Catalyst Legendary skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

For this Legendary skin, Catalyst gets a cool, shorter haircut and an outfit that looks straight out of a Marvel movie. In many ways, this skin looks similar to Captain Marvel’s outfit.

Legacy Of The Ancients (Catalyst Legendary skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Legendary skin players can get for Catalyst is a reskin of the Celestial Protector skin that gives off Ancient Egyptian vibes, with a bit of alien on top.