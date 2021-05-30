The best skins for Crypto in Apex Legends
From under the radar, to over the top.
Tae Joon “Crypto” Park is the highly skilled hacker of Apex Legends, known for his high-tech drone. He is living under his Apex Games alternate identity “Crypto” and always on the run from those after his real self. While in the real plot of the game, Crypto can’t bring too much attention to himself, but skins are not always a part of the canon. This allows our hacker to dress to the nines and not be a target. Let’s take a look at the 10 best Crypto skins.
Top 10 Crypto Skins
This list is in order from the 10th best, all the way up to the very best skin at the bottom. These skins are earned in a variety of ways, such as Twitch Prime, limited-time events, past battle passes, and in-store promotions, as well as year-round buyable skins. That said, this is not a “how-to guide” on how to get them, and we will not detail how to do such — some will never even be available again. This guide is about purely rating the aesthetics.
10. Azure Gaze (Rare)
The white hair looks good on him, and we like the mystical look of this skin.
9. Cyber Attack (Rare)
The hair and color scheme look awesome. We would love to see more purple on Crypto.
8. Whitelisted (Legendary)
The robotic elements are very cool, but the boring jacket and name lowered its spot on the list.
7. Blue Steel (Rare)
This skin isn’t popular, but we think it’s severally underrated. Cyberpunk aesthetics look good for Crypto.
6. The Hired Gun (Legendary)
This skin is great, and Crypto looks incredibly suave. It’s perfectly paired with the Smooth Operator banner pose.
5. Winter’s Grasp (Legendary)
This recolor is so freaking cool. It’s perfect for the winter season.
4. Devil’s Advocate (Legendary)
This skin is a stealth crossover, made to dress him in the style of Dante from Devil May Cry.
3. Midnight Cipher (Legendary)
This vampire recolor from the Halloween event is spot on. It fixed everything lacking in the first version.
2. Hallowed Spirit (Legendary)
This skin looks like something out of the Overwatch universe, and that’s a compliment. It’s a great design.
1. Hype Beast (Legendary)
While the hair is a weak point, this skin as a whole is just the best. It’s ridiculous, and that’s part of why it’s so fantastic. The skin is canonically “how Tae Joon Park would dress if he wasn’t hiding his identity.” We just love the story, the colors, the open jacket, the rippling abs, and the tattoos on his pecs. Crypto just went so over the top here, and we appreciate being able to see this side of him. There was no doubt when we wrote this, that this would get the number one spot.