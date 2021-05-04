The best skins for Valkyrie in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Season 9 Legacy is upon us, and Valkyrie is coming out swinging in the cosmetics department. She already has 5 stunning legendary skins, and some of them are some of the best Legendary-tier skins we have seen in a while. Let’s take a look.

Year-Round Legendary Skins

Images via Respawn

Titan Tested

Military Grade

Golden Opportunity

Azure Blessing

Valkyrie’s standard legendary-tier skin are all beautiful. As usual, these skins are in who sets, each recolors of each other. Two of them have a futuristic look, while the other two play into the lore behind her name, giving her Valkyrie-inspired armor.

Our favorites of these four skins, though, is definitely Titan Tested. The color scheme of white, orange and pink looks incredible on Valkyrie, and so sharp with the skin’s design.

Other Standout Skins

Images via Respawn

Unnamed Twitch Prime skin (Rare)

Birthright (Legendary)

Unnamed Starter Pack skin (Rare)

Birthright isn’t just one of the coolest Valkyrie skins, it is also a throwback to Viper, reminding players why the season is called Legacy in the first place. Right now, Birthright is the only Valkyrie skin where she has her helmet on.

Overall, it’s clear that no new Legends will probably ever have a skin shortage again. Horizon, Fuse and now Valkyrie have all had impressive skin line ups. If only this trend had started a little earlier, but we are glad to see it now.