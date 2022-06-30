The best Spiribird Routes in the Jungle in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Finding a good Spiribird Route in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is important to receive the best passive buffs before attacking a monster. You want to grab these on top of the food buffs you receive at the Canteen, increasing your health, stamina, attack, and defenses. In this guide, we’ll share the best Spiribird Route for you to take in the Jungle region of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Best bird route in the Jungle

There are several Spiribirds for you to grab while exploring the Jungle area. Each one provides a slight buff for the rest of the quest you’ve accepted. These are all the Spiribird locations in the Jungle Area and the best route to catch as many as possible before engaging your query.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

This route will take you from the start of your campsite to the underground location, allowing you to exit onto the right side of the map. From the camp, take a right and look up; you should see the first Spiribird to begin your journey. You will need to use your Wirebug to reach the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, follow the path until you jump down, and there will be a Spiribird at the center of the area. After you grab it, take a left to face the wall, using your Wirebug to climb to the top to grab the Green Spiribird and using it again to take the path up. You want to avoid falling into the hole that leads to the underground. Instead, continue to the left, and make it to the top, as indicated by vines.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be several Spiribirds and bushes for you to cut down, revealing more buffs. Take a sharp left here, and jump down the wall to the location between areas five and 11, with several Spiribirds available for you on the way down. Now, go into area 11, and there will be a Green Spiribird awaiting you, with a red one another inside the mouth of the cave, which will take you down the underground path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are multiple Spiribird clusters for you to collect, with many of them down the narrow paths, which will have you circling through the tunnels, and then back up to area eight, where your journey should end.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This path should earn you multiple Spiribirds that will significantly enhance your character before they start a hunt. There are several other Spiribirds along this pathway you can also choose to grab, but they’re optional.