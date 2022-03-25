The best steering wheel controllers for Gran Turismo 7

It is no question that pairing a wheel controller with a racing game adds for more immersion. But, when that title is the ultra-realistic and precise Gran Turismo 7, a quality wheel bolsters its gameplay to heights that is hard to find on consoles. There’s certainly hundreds to choose from on the market, but there are just four steering wheels that tailor perfectly to all Gran Turismo fans.

Fanatec GT DD Pro

Image via Fanatec

Compatible platforms : PS5, PS4, and PC

: PS5, PS4, and PC Price: $699.99 (base model)

The Fanatec GT DD Pro features a steering wheel entirely designed by Gran Turismo 7 developer Polyphony Digital. So, you can expect each minute detail to be made with the game in mind. Most notably, this is one of few console-centric controllers that includes Direct Drive, technology that comes the closest to emulating the responsiveness of actual driving.

The base model comes packaged with the 11-button wheel, its motor shaft, and a two-pedal base — which is entirely made of steel. However, GT7 fans can also upgrade the set and equip add-ons, such as a Tuning Kit, Clutch Kit, or Load Cell Kit, to the back of the motor.

Hori Racing Wheel Apex

Image via Hori

Compatible platforms : PS5, PS4, and PC

: PS5, PS4, and PC Price: $119.99

For those looking to own a racing wheel for the first time, the Hori Apex Racing Wheel makes for a solid beginner set. It features a realistically sized wheel with a 270 degree turn radius, re-mappable controls, as well as adjustable pedals. The back of the controller also bears a paddle shift function, allowing those in manual to change gears without having to take their hands off the wheel.

Logitech G923 Trueforce Racing Wheel

Image via Logitech

Compatible platforms : PS5, PS4, and PC

: PS5, PS4, and PC Price: $299.99

Although you won’t get the same precision as you would with Direct Drive wheels, the Logitech G923 bears force feedback that extends far beyond the DualSense controller’s Haptic Feedback functionality. In result, every part in your vehicle should greatly alter the feel and vibration given by its all-leather wheel. The set also includes a brand new pressure-sensitive brake system and a programmable dual-clutch to ensure for precise control of vehicles.

Thrustmaster T248

Image via Thrustmaster

Compatible platforms : PS5, PS4, and PC

: PS5, PS4, and PC Price: $399.99

The Thrustmaster T248 prides itself on not only being one of the most well-crafted wheels, but also for being extremely customizable. It features 25 action buttons that have a resemblance to those on PlayStation controllers and allows them to be remapped to a driver’s liking.

Additionally, one other admirable touch is the digital dashboard display placed in the center of wheel. It can be used to change settings directly from the wheel or provide crucial information like best lap times, the current lap, and speed. Similar to the G923, this wheel also includes force feedback for added responsiveness and vibration.