The 10 best tabletop simulator games (2022)

Tabletop games are a great way to have family-friendly fun, but they can be time-consuming, as it takes to set up the board and then complete the game. Also, the vast majority need to at least two people to play at a time

What do you do if you want to play a tabletop game, but can’t meet the requirements? A tabletop simulator game may be what you’re looking for. What are some of the best tabletop simulators available? We go over which ones we believe are the best, and we’ve picked a diverse group of games that have something for everyone.

Gloomhaven

Image via Steam

Glooomhaven is a hybrid between traditional tabletop games, and an RPG. This adaptation of the Gloomhaven board games takes players down to a world where players must travel with mercenaries and go through forests and caves. Along the way, you’ll have to confront monsters and bosses, with the goal of getting through the map and making through it and getting wealthy, along the way.

Stacklands

Image via Steam

Stacklands is a card game that revolves around building a village and survive. In this game, players draw and stack cards to collect food, build up the village, and fight in one of the more unique card games that can be found on PC. The Sockpop Collective-developed game has received strong reviews on Steam since its release in April 2022, and has enough content to keep the game going on for hours.

UNO

Image via Steam

Playing UNO online or friends is easier than ever thanks to the UNO PC game, developed by Ubisoft. UNO includes offline or online play, a new Voice Chat feature, and the ability to set different House Rules. It’s a great way to have fun and enjoy the game of UNO with friends and family. The fun, unfortunately, may end when someone gets a +4 card.

Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition

Image via Steam

Developed by CGE Digital, Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition is one of the most immersive tabletop simulator games. In this adaption of Vlaada Chvatil’s Galaxy Trucker board game, players can design their own ship, pick up cargo, and attempt to survive all the dangers you face. It’s a bit of a change of pace from what most board game players may be accustomed to, but it’s certainly worth looking if you’re interested in the Galaxy Trucker game.

Tabletop Playground

Image via Steam

Released as an early access title this past May, Tabletop Playground is perfect for the type of player who wants to do more than just play some board games. The game has single-player and online multiplayer action, and an expansive game editor. Tabletop Playground allows players to add JavaScript scripting to change and add as much detail as possible. And if you have a VR set, Tabletop Playground also has a Virtual Reality setting, meaning you can see all the action play out as if it’s right in front of your eyes.

Classic Card Games 3D

Image via Steam

If you’re just looking to jump into a board game and don’t want any frills, Classic Card Games 3D is that type of game. Classic Card Games 3D includes over 10 types of card games, ranging canasta and gin rummy to blackjack and poker, all of which occur in a relaxed setting. One drawback of this game is that there is no multiplayer, but if that doesn’t bother you, then this title might be a nice cost-effective way to play card games online.

Tabletop Simulator

Image via Steam

Developed by Berserk Games, Tabletop Simulator is advertised as a tabletop game where you don’t have to follow the rules (yes, you read that correctly). The base game includes 15 different classic board games, including chess, poker, puzzles, and dominoes. Tabletop Simulator also allows players to create custom board games through scripting, and you can also import your own assets, meaning you can make your new board game look just the way you want it to. Tabletop Simulator also has an optional VR mode.

Hasbro’s Battleship

Image via Steam

The Battleship board game can be incredibly fun yet frustrating but in a good way. If you’re looking for an authentic Battleship experience, Marmalade Game Studio Ltd. has brought the classic board game to life with Hasbro’s Battleship. Users can either play in Classic mode or try out the new Commanders mode. In Commanders mode, players can pick commanders with special abilities, which can then be used to give yourself an advantage against the competition. If you want that classic Battleship experience, and want to beat your friends in this strategy game, this title might be just for you.

Axis and Allies: 1942 Edition

Image via Steam

Keeping with the war theme, Axis and Allies: 1942 Edition has a bit of a different vibe to it. This game, much like with Battleship, is an adaptation of a Hasbro-manufactured board game. In Axis and Allies, you will assume control of a warring country from 1942, at a time when the U.S. just entered World War II. Attack other players, take control of their land, and fight against either the AI, or against humans in ranked play, or in action against friends.

RISK: Global Domination

Image via Steam

We’ll finish off this look at the best tabletop simulator games with another adaptation of another Hasbro board game: RISK: Global Domination. Developed by SMG Studio, RISK is a free-to-play title, but it has features that users have to pay for in order to get the true RISK experience. In RISK: Global Domination, you and up to five other players can team up as you attempt to take over the world. Equipped with online multiplayer, RISK: Global Domination is a great way to replicate that classic board game experience.