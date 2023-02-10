Hellreaver Arena is a Roblox experience that plays like a fast-paced arena FPS, essentially paying homage to arena shooters of old, such as Quake Arena and Unreal Tournament. Players spawn into an arena and have to duck and dodge while shooting back at other players, and collecting weapons and power-ups. Only one player can come out on top and be the victor, and to do that, you have to pick up more powerful weapons to beat your foes. There are eight weapons to pick up in Hellreaver, and we have ranked them from best to worst.

The best weapons in Roblox Hellreaver Arena, ranked

8. Lightning Gun

It’s no surprise that the starter weapon that you spawn with is also the worst weapon to use. Dealing measly 10 damage per hit up close, the only saving grace it has is the infinite ammo pool. You should be looking for a replacement as soon as possible.

7. Shotgun

Barely an upgrade over the Lightning Gun, the Shotgun has a tight bullet spread, making it particularly effective up close. Still, it’s not a weapon you should get attached to, because there are much better options to find.

6. Melee

This is a very odd weapon for a shooter game because it requires you to build up its damage and shield by taking damage. The shield it provides is pretty useful against all weapons except the Rocket Launcher, so there’s a chance to close the distance and hit your opponents with it. It’s still on the unwieldy side, considering the shield is only frontal.

5. Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher is a projectile weapon with damage falloff and knockback features. It takes a lot of practice to hit direct hits, but is excellent at area denial and repositioning your enemies. If you score a direct hit though, you can deal up to 150 damage.

4. Super Shotgun

The Super Shotgun does everything that a Shotgun does, only better. It’s got a random bullet spray pattern and a very slow rate of fire, but it has the ability to delete an enemy if you score a hit from up close with all of its pellets.

3. Heavy Machine Gun

This is one of the most versatile weapons in the game. While dealing only 18 damage per bullet and has a slow rate of fire, it can lay down a consistent stream of damage with its alt-fire mode. The best thing about it is that you can use it in any given situation.

2. Plasma Rifle

The Plasma Rifle is a weapon with high damage and a high rate of fire, but it chews through its ammo very quickly. It is also a projectile weapon, which means that you will need some practice before being able to land consistent shots, but once you’ve mastered it, it’s one of the deadliest weapons in the game.

1. Railgun

The big cannon of the game, Railgun deals 100 damage per shot, which is balanced with a slow fire rate. It shares ammo with Plasma Rifle but is a hit-scan weapon that’s capable of killing a player in only two shots. The ability to deal high damage and excellent versatility makes the Railgun the most powerful weapon in the game.