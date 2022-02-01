The Darksome Nightmare request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Cael has witnessed a terrifying Pokémon of legend. It is said that this Pokémon puts people to sleep and keeps them in an endless nightmare. As a member of the Survey Corps, you better get to the bottom of this mystery. Here is how you complete the Darksome Nightmare request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will unlock this request after you have completed the game and return to Jubilife Village. After that happens, head into the Galaxy Team Headquarters and interact with the blackboard to receive the request. You won’t need to find Cael because he will immediately walk in and tell you about what he witnessed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to Mountain Camp if the Coronet Highlands if you have it unlocked. Rest until night if it isn’t nighttime already. From there, make your way northeast to the area between Lonely Spring and Clamberclaw Cliffs. Investigate the large rock in the shallow rocky area. You will get a cutscene showing Darkrai appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now need to capture Darkrai. This can be done in one of two ways. You can either throw out a Pokémon and challenge Darkrai to a battle, or you can hide and sneak up on Darkrai. Darkrai can easily spot you if you aren’t careful so it may be better to battle it. After you capture Darkrai, Cael will appear and thank you by giving you an XL EXP Candy.