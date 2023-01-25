The Day Before removed from Steam and delayed to November by strange copyright claim

The months leading up to a game’s release are always fraught with last-minute panic for developers, but the team behind The Day Before is currently having it worst than most. Despite being the second most wishlisted game on the platform with just over a month to go before its scheduled 1 March release, the team behind The Day Before was removed from Steam without any warning to fans due to a copyright claim.

Fntastic, who are the developers of the game, has clearly had a rough 24 hours. According to their Twitter, they were only made aware of the copyright claim that caused The Day Before to be removed from Steam on 24 January a few days prior, and had been working toward resolving the issue when the game was delisted. Their story is that they were unaware of another application to trademark the name just before they were able to. The confusion has been enough that The Day Before has had its release pushed back to November so that they can work out all the issues that come with this legal snare.

It is pretty clear that the developers were caught off-guard by The Day Before being removed from Steam. When it first happened, they sent a post to their community claiming that it was due to maintenance on the platform. The team at Fntastic was aware of the copyright claim against the game but didn’t think it was the reason for the game to be delisted so suddenly. It wasn’t until a few hours later that they clarified the issue on Twitter, likely after having had very panicked discussions with staff at Valve.

It is hard not to feel for the team who has put so much work into the game. The open-world MMO set in a post-apocalyptic America was just over a month until it went live when all this happened and was highly anticipated by players. The release of a new gameplay video has also been delayed while the team consults with lawyers to avoid running afoul of any other legal issues.