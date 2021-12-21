The Elder Scrolls Online New Life Festival guide – events, rewards, and locations

The New Life Festival has you celebrating all throughout Tamriel. From thrilling dances, sword swallowing, and mud ball fights, you will have plenty to do during the event. You’ll be able to earn a two-hour 100% boost to XP, unlock several rewards, and visit dozens of cities and regions in Nirn. All you have to do to get started is head to Windhelm.

New Life Celebrations

There are numerous ways to get to the New Life Festival. You could choose to use a Wayshrine and teleport to the Wayshrine just outside of Eastmarch or run there if you’re feeling adventurous. Another option is to teleport directly to the New Life Festival tent by using the portal found at Impresario locations.

Once you’ve arrived at the festival, search for the tent and speak with Herald Breda. She’ll be standing next to a large keg full of mead — drinking from the keg will reward you with an experience boost. Breda will have a total of nine quests for you to complete and they each involve journeying to another part of Tamriel. If you’ve never visited the locations before, it can be time-consuming to reach them on foot. If you don’t want to spend all your time running around the map, you can reach out to other players or your guild and teleport to a party member.

Daily Quests

Castle Charm Challenge – Perform in and around Alcaire Castle in Stormhaven.

Fish Boon Feast – Catch 3 special Fish in Shadowfen.

Lava Foot Stomp – Dance in designated areas around Stonefalls.

Mud Ball Merriment – Throw mud balls to NPCs at Skywatch, Auridon.

Stonetooth Bash – Collect cooking ingredients in Betnikh.

Signal Fire Sprint – Complete a time challenge in Bergama, Alik’r Desert.

The Trial of Five – Complete a lockpicking challenge in Rawl’kha, Reaper’s March.

Snow Bear Plunge – Jump into frozen water around Windhelm, Eastmarch.

War Orphan’s Sojourn – Choose to donate gold, kill enemies or complete both around the Temple of the Eight in Grahtwood.

Old Life Observance – Speak with Petronius Galenus to begin the quest. Visit a random Old Life Shrine and light a candle.

New Life Festival Rewards

Once you complete a New Life Festival daily quest, you will be rewarded with a New Life Festival Gift Box and three Event Tickets. Gift Boxes can contain numerous items including equipment, Motifs, recipes, writs, and mementos. Whereas tickets are spent at the Impresario.

New Life Festival Gift Box rewards

Skinchanger Motif chapters

New Life recipes

New Life collectibles Sword-Swallower’s Blade memento Juggler’s Knives memento Fire-Breather’s Torches memento Mud Ball Pouch memento Nordic Bather’s Towel costume Colovian Filigreed Hood hat Colovian Fur Hood hat Snowball Buddy pet New Powderwhite Coney pet New random page for the Nord Carved Armor style



The New Life Festival event ends on Tuesday, January 4.