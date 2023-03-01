The Fantasy Cup Ultra League tier list in Pokémon Go – March 1, 2023

The Fantasy Cup is making its first debut in Pokémon Go, and this one will be using Ultra League rules. You can expect to use Pokémon with no more than 2,500 CP, making them significantly stronger than your standard Great League competition. There are only a handful of Pokémon you can use for these battles, and we’ve listed the best choices you can make for your team. Here’s what you need to know about the Fantasy Cup Ultra League tier list in Pokémon Go and which are the best Pokémon to use.

The best Pokémon for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League in Pokémon Go

You can only pick to take three Pokémon with you into these competitions. Your Pokémon cannot exceed more than 2,500 CP, and they must be a Dragon, Steel, or Fairy-type. Only two Pokémon were banned for this competition: Galarian Stunfisk and Cobalion.

The best Lead Pokémon for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League

Your Lead Pokémon is the first Pokémon you use against your opponent. You’ll want to find a good balance of one that can withstand several hits from an opponent and one that can dish out a decent amount of damage. Finding this balance is crucial, but you’ll also want to make sure your other Pokémon can help protect its weaknesses. We recommend reserving at least one shield for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Ninetales, Tapu Fini, Registeel, and Steelix A Dragalge, Florges, Perrserker, and Skarmory B Clefable, Rayquaza, Slyveon, and Zekrom C Aromatisse, Gardevoir, Granbull, Slurpuff D Bronzong, Metagross, Guzzlord, and Zacian

The best Switch Pokémon for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League

Your Switch Pokémon is the one you swap out if your Lead Pokémon runs into any trouble. You want to make sure this Pokémon has a high amount of damage, capable of shutting down any weaknesses that might overpower your Lead Pokémon. Therefore, we recommend reserving at least one, sometimes two, shields for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Gardevoir, Granbull, Sylveon, and Steelix A Alolan Ninetales, Dragonite, Tapu Fini, and Registeel B Dragalge, Florges, Guzzlord, and Kommo-o C Celesteela, Druddigon, Goodra, and Perrserker D Altaria, Melmetal, Rayquaza, and Skarmory

The best Closer Pokémon for the Fantasy Cup Ultra League

The Closer Pokémon is the last one you use against your opponent. Typically, your Closer Pokémon is going to have the highest defense stat compared to your other Pokémon and should be able to hold out to ensure you can achieve victory. You might not want to reserve your shields for this Pokémon, but this outcome varies depending on your battle with the Pokémon your opponent uses against you.