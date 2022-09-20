The highest-rated defensemen in NHL 23

NHL 23 ratings season continues to roll on, as we now know which defensemen will reign supreme in this year’s game. EA Sports released ratings for the top left and right side defensemen on September 20, but which players made the cut? Let’s take a look at the best for each position.

Left Defense

Here’s a look at the best left defensemen in NHL 23:

Predators LD Roman Josi (93 OVR) Lightning LD Victor Hedman (93 OVR) Avalanche LD Devon Toews (88 OVR) Maple LD Morgan Rielly (88 OVR) Stars LD Miro Heiskanen (88 OVR) Sabres LD Rasmus Dahlin (88 OVR) Canucks LD Quinn Hughes (87 OVR) Blue Jackets LD Zach Werenski (87 OVR) Hurricanes LD Jaccob Slavin (87 OVR) Golden Knights LD Shea Theodore (87 OVR)

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Victor Hedman was the top-rated defenseman in NHL 22, but he is now joined by someone else at the top. Predators defenseman Roman Josi had a standout season in 2021-22, vaulting him to the top alongside Hedman.

The rest of the list includes some very familiar names, including young Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin. The top pick in the 2018 NHL Draft broke out last season, putting his name among the top at his position.

Right Defense

And now for the best right defensemen in NHL 23:

Avalanche RD Cale Makar (94 OVR) Rangers RD Adam Fox (90 OVR) Capitals RD John Carlson (90 OVR) Bruins RD Charlie McAvoy (89 OVR) Golden Knights RD Alex Pietrangelo (89 OVR) Panthers RD Aaron Ekblad (89 OVR) Kings RD Drew Doughty (89 OVR) Penguins RD Kris Letang (88 OVR) Devils RD Dougie Hamilton (88 OVR) Red Wings RD Moritz Seider (87 OVR)

The top spot belongs to Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. The reigning Norris Trophy winner, Makar was a key catalyst for the Avs’ run to the Stanley Cup this past spring. Makar is four overall points ahead of Capitals defenseman John Carlson, and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers.

Red Wings youngster Mo Seider, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, clocks in at 87 OVR. That figure is good for 10th among defensemen from the right side.