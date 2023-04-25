The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – All Great Fairy Fountains & Where to Find Them

You’ve made it to Hyrule, and now you’re wondering how to improve your clothes, armor, and mounts to survive the dangers that await you. That’s where Great Fairy Fountains come in. These lovely ladies will emerge from their flower buds to reveal a splashing fountain of armor and clothing upgrades. But, of course, the more you pay, the better the upgrade. Still, these Great Fairies are not hiding in plain sight in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so here’s our guide on how to spot them.

Related: Will Tears of the Kingdom Be the Last Zelda Game?

What are the Great Fairy Fountains in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you gallivant around Hyrule, you might stumble upon a shy flower bud that conceals a mysterious entity. This entity boasts of a hush-hush power that needs rekindling, and as expected, it also requests a bit of financial support from you. However, unlocking these enchanting fountains requires progressively increasing Rupees with each Fountain you activate.

First Fairy : 100 Rupees

: 100 Rupees Second Fairy : 500 Rupees

: 500 Rupees Third Fairy : 1,000 Rupees

: 1,000 Rupees Fourth Fairy: 10,000 Rupees

All Great Fairy Fountain locations in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Below are all the Great Fairy Fountains in Breath of the Wild, and what players can gain once they unlock each one.

1. Cotera

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cotera’s Great Fairy Fountain should be your first stop in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You’ll come across this Fountain on the path alongside the shrine to the north-northeast of Kakariko Village. Then, keep your eyes peeled for a tiny pond in the northern part of the forest, and you’ll know you’re on the right track. Cotera’s Fountain is a great starting point for those looking to upgrade their gear, so don’t hesitate to visit her.

2. Mija

Screenshot by Gamepur

This Fountain is east of the Akkala Sheikah Tower, nestled in a secluded forest on Lake Akkala. Keep your eyes peeled for a shimmering flower bud, and you’ll know you’ve hit the jackpot. Mija’s Fountain may be off the beaten path, but it’s well worth the journey for those seeking to maximize their armor’s defensive capabilities.

3. Tera

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re hunting for Tera’s Great Fairy Fountain in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, be prepared to channel your inner adventurer. Head to the southwestern corner of the Gerudo Wasteland, where you’ll find the Dragon’s Exile area. If you spot the remnants of a dragon skeleton, you’re good to go. This mystical fountain lies right near the dragon’s tail right in front of a shrine.

4. Kayasa

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get to this Fountain, warp to Tabantha Tower, then make your way south to Piper Ridge. Keep an eye on your map for a small pool of water, and you’ll know you’ve reached your destination. Kayasa’s Fountain may not be the easiest to find, but its location in the picturesque Tabantha region makes the journey well worth it. With your upgraded armor, you’ll be able to take on any challenge the area offers.

5. Malanya

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s a fifth Great Fairy in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but she’s not into armor upgrading like the others. If you want to visit the Great Horse Fairy Fountain, saddle up and warp to the Lake Tower. Keep your eyes peeled for the Lake of the Horse God on your map, which is right across a wooden bridge. Follow the path to the bitter end, where you’ll find the majestic Malanya. This mystical mare has the unparalleled power to revive any registered horse, even if it has its unfortunate demise. Like the third Fairy, you’ll have to pay Malanya 1,000 rupees.