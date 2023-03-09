The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s editions – All differences

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is a standalone title set in the world of Runterra. As escaped mage Sylas, you’re tasked with forming a rebellion to overthrow the ruthless mages of Demacia. However, before you even set off on your journey, you’re going to have to make a decision. What edition do you want to play? There are three to choose from and each features its own spark of magic to unlock.

What’s in The Mageseeker’s different editions?

With there being three versions of the spinoff game, you can expect to find many differences between them. You’ll find two exclusive digital editions of The Mageseeker whereas the third edition is a physical bundle containing numerous bonus items for collectors and fans of League of Legends. While all editions contain the base game, not all of them are available at the same price.

The Mageseeker preorder bonus

Before discussing the differences between each edition of The Mageseeker, let’s talk about pre-ordering the game. Players that do pre-order either the Standard or Deluxe Editions gain access to the Lost Silverwing bonus. This will add a Lost Silverwing to the game that will hang out in the player’s hideout.

Standard Edition

The Mageseeker Standard Edition contains the game itself and is available digitally for $29.99. You can get a copy for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition is $39.99 and includes plenty of extra bonus content for the game. You’ll be able to decorate your base with the Silverwing Supply Station Pack and Home Sweet Cave Decorations. Plus, Sylas will be able to use Exclusive Spells and Unchained Skills in battle.

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition is the only physical copy of The Mageseeker and it’s full of items for both the game and collectors. As it is designed for fans of League of Legends, it’s priced at $169.99, but that price point means you get a lot of gear to show off. On top of the digital bonuses, you will also get a Sylas statue, art book, deluxe art print, Lux comic special edition hardcover, Sylas & Lux enamel pins, and the soundtrack vinyl, all of which come in a custom box.