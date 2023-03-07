The Mageseeker, League of Legends’ pixel action RPG spinoff, breaks free this spring
Break the chains that bind you.
There are several beloved characters in League of Legends and it appears at least one more is getting their own unique story. This time, it’s fan-favorite mage Sylas, who will be starring in his breakout role in the spinoff The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story. The upcoming game forgoes the standard gameplay of League of Legends and instead chooses the action RPG route.
Related: Is League of Legends Ranked mode down? How to check ranked server status
The game was originally announced in February but came without a release date. All we got then was a teaser trailer and the news that it would be following chain-wielding rebel Sylas. Now that a few weeks have passed, Riot Forge has set an official release date for The Mageseeker of April 18. You’ll play as Sylas the Unchained as he leads a rebellion to overthrow mages in the city of Demacia. From the game’s trailer, it appears to be a blend of Hades-like action with the pixel graphics of Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.
The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will be available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. You can pre-order the game now to get the Lost Silverwing pre-order bonus when it releases. If you want some really fancy extras, it will launch as a Digital Deluxe Edition and physical Collector’s Edition too.
It’s been a recent trend from Riot Games to create new single-player games set within the world of League of Legends. A few years back saw the release of the rhythm runner game Hextech Mayhem with the main characters of the yordle and Ziggs. Alongside that came the turn-based RPG Ruined King where you played as Miss Fortune and led a crew of other familiar League characters. Still to come is Convergence: A League of Legends Story, releasing sometime in 2023. On top of all that, there’s also the popular Netflix series Arcane as well.