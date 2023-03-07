When is the release date for The Mageseeker: A League of Legends story?

Riot Games excited fans with the promise that spin-offs for its League of Legends brand were coming. One of these spin-off titles is a Hades-like action and adventure game starring Sylas called The Mageseeker. The game will expand the lore of the League of Legends universe, covering Demacia’s rebellion and going into detail about Sylas’ storyline. League fans won’t have to wait long for the title. Let’s look at what we know about The Mageseeker’s release date.

What is the release date for The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story?

Riot Games released a gameplay trailer for Mageseeker, showcasing the title’s pixelated art style and fast-paced action. The trailer ends with the release date for the game: April 18. The game is developed by Digital Sun and will be published by Riot Forge, a subsidiary studio of the main Riot Games company. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story will launch on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. You can pre-order the game on all available digital stores, and pre-ordering it will give your a Silverwing pre-order bonus.

The story of Mageseeker follows Sylas as he raises his rebellion against the Damecia kingdom. Demacia is known for repressing mages and magic, setting up an order called the Mageseekers to hunt down mages. Sylas was part of the order before rebelling against the kingdom and setting up his army. Sylas is typically presented as a villainous figure within the League of Legends lore, often coming into direct conflict with heroes like Lux. Mageseeker, the game, will instead present Sylas as an anti-hero who’s fighting to overthrow an unjust system.

The main gameplay of Mageseeker has Sylas use his chains to attack his enemies, being able to absorb foes’ spells and cast them back. The title is split between different missions, and after every mission, more people will join Sylas’ rebellion. Other Champions from the League of Legends series that will be part of the game are Lux, Morgana, Jarvan IV, and Shyvana. Other upcoming League of Legends spin-off titles coming out are Song of Nunu, starring Nunu and his beastly companion Willump, and Convergence, featuring the time-traveling kid named Ekko.