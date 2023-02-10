Phyrexia: All Will Be One is one of the most visually-stunning sets in Magic: The Gathering. It explores the Phyrexian race, a group of beings led by a dangerous woman with a shared desire to absorb every world and make all of them one with Phyrexia. This guide covers the 10 most expensive cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One, so you know what to look out for when opening packs.

The 10 most expensive MtG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One

We’ve built this list based on the value of cards from the Phyrexia: All Will Be One main set on Cardmarket, one of the largest collectible and competitive card game resale sites available.

1) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines – $33

Elesh Norn is, as the card suggests, the mother of all machines. She’s the leader of the Phyrexians, though her appeal in a deck is less about what she can do and more about having such an imposing character on the field.

2) Mondrak, Glory Dominus – $27

Mondrak is one of the many horrors the Phyrexians have at their disposal. This card doubles the number of tokens you can create per turn and can even be rendered indestructible, giving you a powerful card to attack with on following turns.

3) Sword of Forge and Frontier – $18

A powerful card indeed. It adds damage and health to your other cards and renders a portion of incoming damage useless if played correctly. It can also get you some additional lands if you need to boost your permanents.

4) Skrelv’s Hive – $16

This card is expensive mainly because of how much of an advantage it can give you. Unless destroyed, this card will spawn a Phyrexian Mite every turn at the start of your upkeep, giving you more power to fight with.

5) Ichormoon Gauntlet – $14

This card is a good Artifact to have on your side. Once played, it’ll likely be the target of your opponent, so keep it safe if you want to make the most of it.

6) Phyrexian Obliterator – $14

The power to destroy permanents is almost priceless. That’s why this Phyrexian Horror is so desirable, giving players untold strength if the card is left unchecked for too long.

7) All Will Be One Promo Version – $12

This card turns your opponent’s advantage into their downfall. This specific version is the promo version of the card, released ahead of the full set itself.

8) Phyrexian Vindicator Promo Version – $11

The promo version of Phyrexian Vindicator is a card that holds a decent value. This is likely because it’s big, tough, and can avoid a lot of damage from your opponent. It’s also got a nasty trick up its sleeve that will damage your opponent if they try to be sneaky.

9) Tyrranax Rex Promo Version – $11

This is a monster of a card. It has huge damage and attributes that make it incredibly awkward to deal with. This specific version is the promo card that was released ahead of the full set.

10) The Mycosynth Gardens Promo Version – $11

This card is one of the new Lands added with the Phyrexia: All Will be one set. It adds Mana of any color and can become a copy of any Artifact you’ve got. This is why it’s more valuable than your standard land cards. If you get one, you’re pretty lucky.

The 10 most expensive MtG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One extras

With Phyrexia: All Will Be One, Wizards of the Coast released a new premium product called the Compleat Edition. It packs in 12 Set Boosters and a single Compleat Edition booster pack with a set of Oil Slick Land cards and two Oil Slick variants of other cards in the set. These are the most valuable cards in this extended part of the Phyrexian set because they’re very rare and come with a textured finish. There are also other rare variants with alternative art and styles never seen before. Here, we’ve broken down the 10 most expensive MtG cards from Phyrexia: All Will Be One extras outside of the base set, so you know if you’ve got something seriously valuable on your hands.

1) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Oil Slick Raised Foil- $200

The most expensive card from the Pyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat boosters is Elesh Norn herself. This is mostly due to the same factor that this is an impressive card to have in your deck, but her power in battle plays a big part in her value too.

2) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Step and Compleat – $147

Most versions of Elesh Norn hold some value, but this one is very special. The text on the card is written entirely in the Phyrexian language. While it might be useless in a game if you can’t remember all of her stats and flavor text, it’s a very impressive card to throw down if you can.

3) Mondrak, Glory Dominus – $133

Following a similar pattern to the non-foils, Mondrak is another incredibly valuable card. The art and rarity of this version, alongside its usefulness, is what pushes the price up.

4) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Step and Compleat Foil (Junji Ito artwork) – $128

This Step and Compleat Foil version of Elesh Norn features art from none other than Junji Ito. You might better remember his work from his Japanese horror manga that’s slowly making its way to the west in books that must be read from right to left.

5) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Step and Compleat Foil – $120

This version of Elesh Norn is the Step and Compleat Foil without Junji Ito’s artwork. It’s still stunning in its own right, which is why it’s so sought-after, highlighting the teeth on Elesh’s arm blades.

6) Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Step and Compleat Foil – $90

This is where card values dip into two figures. Sheoldred is a formidable force and truly signals the end for your opponent unless they have something spectacular to play. The Step and Compleat Foil features extended artwork that’s so large it blocks out the name.

7) Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines Step and Compleat Foil – $85

Yet another version of Elesh Norn is holding a very high value considering the overall cost of the packs it comes in. This one features back and white art from another artist, showing the wrath of Elesh Norn in its full glory.

8) Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Step and Compleat Foil – $80

This Step and Compleat Foil version of Vorniclex features some incredible full artwork across the card. Its power and abilities make it a fantastic card to use in a deck, but it’s the visuals that push the value up. The power to half the counters a player puts on their permanents is almost unparalleled.

9) Solphim, Mayhem Dominus Oil Slick Foil – $66

Another Oil Slick Foil card that you should be on the lookout for in Compleat Edition boosters. Solphim is a true Phyrexian Horror, doubling damage from the cards you control. Your opponent will want to get rid of this fast. Make it hard to do so.

10) Phyrexian Vindicator Oil Slick Foil – $60

The final entry in this list is another Oil Slick Foil variant. The textured finish on these cards is what makes them stand out, and any of the few cards that have this treatment is worth owning if you’re hoping for cards that hold their value. Phyrexian Vindicator is a strong card that will make your opponent work hard. Exactly what you want while planning their downfall.