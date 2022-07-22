Vampires have some rich lore in Magic: The Gathering, and while they aren’t the strongest cards in the game, they can add a lot to your deck and make for something pretty unique if you choose to only use that type of card. It’s always good to explore and experiment on your own, but if you’re looking for some help, this guide outlines what we believe are the best vampire cards in Magic: The Gathering to help you form a deck that will destroy the competition.

What are the 10 best Vampire cards in Magic: The Gathering?

We’ve listed the 10 best Vampire cards in Magic: The Gathering based on how often they’re used by players. They’re not ranked in any particular order, and each one has its advantages and disadvantages.

Bloodline Keeper and Lord of Lineage

Bloodline Keeper is a Vampire Creature card with flying. You can use its ability to create a 2/2 black Vampire Creature token that also has flying. In addition, you can transform this card into Lord of Lineage if you control five or more Vampires at the time. Lord of Lineage is a Vampire Creature card with flying. It gives all the other Vampire Creatures you control +2/+2. Finally, you can use this card to create a 2/2 black Vampire Creature token with flying.

Champion of Dusk

Champion of Dusk is a Vampire Knight Creature card. When you play it, you draw X cards and lose X life. X is determined by the number of Vampires you control when Champion of Dusk is played. For example, if you control two Vampire cards when you play it, you’ll draw two cards and lose 2 life.

Edgar, Charmed Groom and Edgar Markov’s Coffin

Edgar, Charmed Groom is a Legendary Creature and Vampire Noble. When played, the other Vampires you control get +1/+1/. When it dies, the card is returned to the battlefield in a new form as Edgar Markov’s Coffin. This card creates a 1/1 white and black Vampire creature token with lifelink at the beginning of your upkeep. You then need to put a bloodline counter on Edgar Markov’s Coffin. When there are three or more bloodline counters on Edgar Markov’s Coffin, remove those counters and transform it.

Forerunner of the Legion

Forerunner of the Legion is a Vampire Knight Creature card. When you play it, you’re allowed to search your library for a Vampire card and reveal it. Then, you need to shuffle your library and put that Vampire card on top of it. In addition to this useful skill, whenever you play another Vampire card under your control, the target creature will be granted +1/+1 until the end of your turn.

Indulgent Aristocrat

Indulgent Aristocrat is a Vampire Creature card. It has Lifelink, which allows you to sacrifice a creature and put a +1/+1 counter on each Vampire you control. It’s a great way to boost your cards if you’re using a lot of Vampires at once.

Patron of the Vein

Patron of the Vein is a Vampire Shaman Creature card with flying. When it enters the battlefield, destroy the target creature that your opponent controls. Whenever a creature that your opponent controls dies, this card exiles it and puts a +1/+1 counter on each Vampire you control.

Swords of Plowshares

Swords of Plowshares is an Instant card that exiles the target creature, giving its controller life equal to its power. It’s a good way to restore some life if you need it, though it may be more useful for removing something dangerous from the board.

Vampire Nighthawk

Vampire Nighthawk is a Vampire Shaman Creature card with flying. It has the Deathtouch trait, which means that any creatures dealt damage by this card are destroyed. You can divide the damage dealt by the card among any of the creatures blocking it or blocked by it. It also has Lifelink, which means damage dealt by this creature also causes you to gain that much life. This can be incredibly powerful when used in the right circumstances. Just know that your opponent will seek to remove the card as fast as possible.

Vampire Socialite

Vampire Socialite is a Vampire Noble Creature card. It has the Menace trait, which means it can’t be blocked except by two or more creatures. When you play this card, you can put a +1/+1 counter on every Vampire card you control if your opponent lost life in the same turn. This applies to every other Vampire you play after Vampire Socialite, providing your opponent has lost life in the current turn.

Rakish Heir

Rakish Heir is a Vampire Creature card. Whenever a Vampire you control deals combat damage to a player, add a +1/+1 counter to it. This can help you boost your cards in preparation for a devastating blow later.

