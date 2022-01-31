The Pearl Clan’s Treasure request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The leader of the Pearl Clan wants to show off a precious treasure she found in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s a critical item that you’re going to need if you’re going to modify Palkia’s form. But before you can receive the treasure, you’ll need to defeat them in battle. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete The Pearl Clan’s Treasure request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can meet Irida at her settlement in Alabaster Icelands when you’ve reached the end of the game. You’ll need to have completed mission 18 and have begun the hunt for the other legendary Pokémon. Irida will be waiting on the top of the hill, on the northwest side of the map. Walk up to her to begin the request, and she’ll share with you that she’s found a precious treasure. You’ll need to beat her in battle, and she uses a particular series of Pokémon. Irida uses a Glaceon, Flareon, and Espeon at the same time. Glaceon will be level 64, Espeon and Flareon at level 32.

Because of the level differences, you’ll want to focus on taking down Glaceon as quickly as possible. It’s an Ice-type weak against Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel-type moves. So you’ll want to focus fire down Glaceon using any of these attacks and defeat it. After that, focus on Flareon and Espeon.

Flareon is a Fire-type, making it weak a Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves. However, because of how much lower of a level it is, you should make short work of it at this point in the game. The same goes for Espeon, which is weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you defeat these three Pokémon, Irida will offer you the Lustrous Globe, and you’ll be finished with the request.