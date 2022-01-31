After you’ve saved the Hisui region and brought order to everything in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there’s still work to be done and legendary Pokémon to catch. One of these missions will have you going after Mesprit, Azelf, and Uxie, the three guardians of the lake. You’ll need to catch these Pokémon and add them to your Pokédex. In this guide, we cover how to complete The Plate of the Lakes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll need to visit the three lakes to acquire the Red Chain as you did in the previous missions. You can find Lake Verity, Lake Acuity, and Lake Valor in the Obsidian Fieldlands, Alabaster Icelands, and Crimson Mirelands, respectively.

Mespirt will be at Lake Verity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Uxie will be at Lake Acuity.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Azelf will be at Lake Valor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of these Pokémon will be at its designated lake location when you arrive. You will need to battle each of them and catch them to complete the mission. They’re all level 70, and they all are Psychic-types, making them weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. However, if you accidentally defeat them in combat, you can try to catch them again. Once you have all of them, you’ll have completed the mission for The Plate of the Lakes.