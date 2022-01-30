The Pokémon in the Nighttime Photo request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Dagero needs your help identifying another Pokémon in a photo. This time, your search will take you to the Cobalt Coastlands in search of a ghost-type Pokémon that veterans of the Pokémon series will be all too familiar with. Here is how you complete the Pokémon in the Nighttime Photo request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You will unlock this request when you gain access to the Cobalt Coastlands area. You also need to have completed Dagero’s other request, the Pokémon in the Woodland Photo. Head to the photography studio and talk to Dagero, just like in the previous request, he will give you a photo for reference and ask you to find the Pokémon. The Pokémon you are looking for is Duskull.

Make your way to the Cobalt Coastlands. If you spawn at the Beachside Camp, head down the hill and go to the right. Make sure to rest until nighttime before making the journey. Follow the coastline until you reach Deadwood Haunt. On your way, you may come across an NPC who will give you a request to set up the Coastlands Camp. It will be easier to have that camp set up to help you finish this request in case you need to spend multiple nights in this location. Once nighttime rolls around, you will see plenty of Duskull in the area. Duskull has a wide detection radius and will attack you on sight.

Once you capture a Duskull, return to Dagero to get your reward. He will reward you with more options to use in the photography studio. Make sure to snap plenty of photos.