The Ride Codes (December 2023)

Watching Moto GP is one of my favorite pastimes, but handling a real bike is probably too much for me. Thankfully, there’s a Roblox simulator for everyone, including the two-wheeler fanatics. The Ride is a fun experience, letting you collect dream vehicles and test their specs on the streets.

Unfortunately, even virtual bikes tend to get rather pricey. Initially, I struggled to earn enough RM to buy something fitting for my refined taste, but The Ride codes put a stop to that problem. And, if you still feel the need for speed, get free cars by redeeming these Roblox Driving Empire codes!

All The Ride Codes List

The Ride Codes (Working)

50K LIKES FREE BIKE: Unlocks 35k RM (New)

The Ride Codes (Expired)

How to Redeem Codes in The Ride

Redeeming codes for The Ride is a fast and easy process. Follow the steps below:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Launch The Ride in Roblox. Click the settings cogwheel on the left side of the screen. Go to the Codes tab. Paste a copied code into the Enter code here text box. Click Redeem to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More The Ride Codes?

You can find the latest The Ride codes in the exrgarage Discord server. Since the codes are posted in the same cluttered channel as the rest of the information about the game, they can easily get lost. If you want a more convenient way to claim all the latest free rewards, bookmark this article and take a look from time to time to see what’s new.

Why Are My The Ride Codes Not Working?

The Ride codes won’t work if they are mistyped, so simply copy and paste them into the redemption box instead. Since the codes only last for a limited time, it’s also possible for them to expire. If you notice an invalid code on our Working list, let us know so we can investigate the issue.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in The Ride

After redeeming The Ride codes, you can join the official exrgarage Discord server (linked above) and participate in various giveaways. If luck is on your side, you can win RM and bikes. Aside from that, the only other way to get more money is by driving around the map.

What Is The Ride?

The Ride is the successor of a popular Roblox driving game, Drag Race. Purchase and customize the perfect motorcycle before hitting the road. Compete with other players or unwind by exploring a vast, gorgeous map. The more you drive, the more money you will get!

If you want to claim more free rewards in different Roblox titles, take a tour through our dedicated Roblox Codes section!