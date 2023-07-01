The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes (July 2023)

The grand journey begins.

Image via Netmarble

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a mobile RPG based on the well-known manga and anime series. Players team up with series characters to go on an adventure in the realm of Britannia. It features turn-based combat and an engaging plot that tests your strategic skills.

To have a headstart in the game, players can utilize codes to claim free goodies. The codes can net you various rewards, such as chests and in-game currency.

The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross codes list

The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross working codes

These are the active codes for the game.

  • 7DSWELOVE 
  • 7DSMAGIL 
  • DSGOWNAD 
  • 7DS100 
  • 7DSDIA
  • 7DSNEWGIFT 
  • 7dstogether

The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross expired codes

These codes are no longer valid.

  • 7DS1Year
  • 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS
  • 7DSGIFT4U
  • Assassin
  • dem0n
  • DRAWER
  • Eikthyrnir
  • Festival
  • fiatlux
  • GC3halffesta
  • ITBE2020
  • Knights
  • LIKE7DS
  • LOVE7DS
  • LvMeli
  • Peccatum1866
  • REWARD
  • royalblood
  • SHARE7DS
  • Sunshine
  • Thanks
  • THE1ULTIMATE
  • Thefestival
  • thxfullcounter
  • VOTE7DS
  • whatcode
  • 20221124
  • 3000dlmerci
  • ANGELOFDEATH
  • TWISTEDFATE
  • BROKENHEART
  • 10COMMANDMENTS
  • THEHOLYWAR

How to redeem codes in The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross codes?

To redeem the codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

  • Launch the game on your device.
  • Click on the menu option in the bottom right corner of the screen.
  • Click the Misc option.
  • Click on the Coupons option.
  • Enter the code in the text box and click on Redeem.

About the author

Kuldeep Thapa

Kuldeep is an electrical engineer and a freelance writer for Gamepur with over 5 years of experience under the belt. He is a keen learner who consistently tries to improve and is always up for the grind. Besides delving into the Pokemon world, he enjoys playing League of Legends and many other competitive games.

More Stories by Kuldeep Thapa

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved