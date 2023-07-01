The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross Codes (July 2023)
The grand journey begins.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is a mobile RPG based on the well-known manga and anime series. Players team up with series characters to go on an adventure in the realm of Britannia. It features turn-based combat and an engaging plot that tests your strategic skills.
To have a headstart in the game, players can utilize codes to claim free goodies. The codes can net you various rewards, such as chests and in-game currency.
The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross codes list
The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross working codes
These are the active codes for the game.
- 7DSWELOVE
- 7DSMAGIL
- DSGOWNAD
- 7DS100
- 7DSDIA
- 7DSNEWGIFT
- 7dstogether
The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross expired codes
These codes are no longer valid.
- 7DS1Year
- 7DSFATEOFTHEGODS
- 7DSGIFT4U
- Assassin
- dem0n
- DRAWER
- Eikthyrnir
- Festival
- fiatlux
- GC3halffesta
- ITBE2020
- Knights
- LIKE7DS
- LOVE7DS
- LvMeli
- Peccatum1866
- REWARD
- royalblood
- SHARE7DS
- Sunshine
- Thanks
- THE1ULTIMATE
- Thefestival
- thxfullcounter
- VOTE7DS
- whatcode
- 20221124
- 3000dlmerci
- ANGELOFDEATH
- TWISTEDFATE
- BROKENHEART
- 10COMMANDMENTS
- THEHOLYWAR
How to redeem codes in The Seven Deadly Sins Grand Cross codes?
To redeem the codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Click on the menu option in the bottom right corner of the screen.
- Click the Misc option.
- Click on the Coupons option.
- Enter the code in the text box and click on Redeem.