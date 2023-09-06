The Sims 4: How to Browse Intelligence

There are plenty of jobs to get involved with in The Sims, but none as interesting as the Secret Agent Career. Gone are the days in The Sims where a job was this noncommital thing that you made your Sims drag themselves to daily. With The Sims 4, it’s a crucial part of the game that you can goad your characters along through as they advance, learn new things, and progress in all aspects of their lives and loves. In this bite-sized guide, we’ll review how you can Browse Intelligence in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Browse Intelligence Explained

Image by Electronic Arts

Browsing Intelligence in The Sims 4 is one of the many perks of being a secret agent. It’s an action that you can only do as a Secret Agent, no matter what side you’re on. When you first start as an Agency Clerk, it’s one of the things you need to do daily. As an Agency Clerk, it’s one of the more time-consuming things you need to do in your day-to-day life, so try and make sure that you manage your time wisely.

Related: 10 Games Like Disney Dreamlight Valley For Cozy Fans

How to Browse Intelligence in The Sims 4

Browse Intelligence is not a complicated task in The Sims 4, more like a common one that you’ll have to repeat just about every day. All you need to Browse Intelligence in the Sims 4 is a computer and a desk. If you’re just starting out, consider being as budget-friendly as you can; you can always upgrade later on down the line when your career pans out a bit more.

Related: Top 10 Cozy Cat & Dog Games For Animal Fans

To Browse Intelligence in the Sims 4, go to your computer and navigate to the Web option. Underneath the Web option, you should find the Browse Intelligence option. This is a career activity, so don’t expect it to take just a short time. While you can use a computer to conveniently maintain this job, it’s not accessible from other devices like an iPad. Maintaining this task for two hours each day will definitely ramp up your Sim’s career, helping them get to Secret Agent status all the more quickly.