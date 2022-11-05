The 6 best headphones and microphones for streaming

Streaming is a way of connecting with viewers while playing whatever game you want as long as it doesn’t get you in trouble. Whether you are primarily on Twitch or YouTube, having the best streaming equipment is essential to take it seriously as a job if you get lucky. The professionals might make it look easy to be a streamer, but it can be quite expensive.

One of the essential tips for streaming is to start small, but once you have a comfortable budget, you can pay for what you want for your streaming needs. It takes time and effort to make streaming a professional job. With that, we have a list of three microphones and headsets that are sensibly priced but will ensure long-lasting quality for your Twitch or YouTube stream.

Best microphones for streaming

Blue Yeti X

Image via Logitech

A popular choice among beginners, the Blue Yeti X is a good choice for anyone starting out with streaming. It’s a USB microphone, meaning you won’t need any extras — you can just plug it right into your PC and start using it. The Blue Yeti X offers good sound quality and comes with great features like the Blue VoICe Software. VoICe allows you to alter your voice through effects that come with the software or you can make some yourself, allowing for endless creativity and fun.

Elgato Wave 3

Image via Elgato

The Elgato Wave 3 is a USB microphone that packs a punch. Not only is the quality of the Elgato Wave 3 solid, especially for a USB mic, but it also comes with impressive software. This microphone comes with a digital mixer, allowing users to monitor and mix their audio and microphone in real-time. The microphone also comes with a mute button and even has a mute status located at the top of it. So if your mic is muted, you’ll know.

Shure SM7B

Image via Shure

Arguably one of the best microphones you can get right now, the Shure SM7B is an XLR that a lot of content creators use, and for good reason. The sound is amazing and picks up very little background noise. There are two downsides to the Shure. One, because it’s an XLR microphone, you most likely won’t be able to plug it into your PC, meaning you’ll need an audio interface, like a Focusrite Scarlett, to connect to your PC. Then, you’ll need is something to amplify the microphone’s gain, like a Cloudlifter, both setting you back a pretty penny. However, if you have the cash to afford the necessities, you’ll find yourself quite happy with your purchase.

Best headphones for streaming

HyperX Cloud II Wired

Image via HyperX

HyperX has great headphones and the HyperX Cloud II Wired edition is one of them. For an affordable price, you’ll be getting high-quality virtual 7.1 surround sound, allowing you to immerse yourself in your games. The headphones are built to last as well, so even though they are cheap, their build isn’t. So expect these great headphones to last you for a long time.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless

Image via HyperX

The wireless version of the Cloud II has everything that made the wired version had with the additional benefit that this is wireless. The headphones’ battery will last you up to 30 hours, which is plenty of time before you need to re-charge it for your next gaming session.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+

Image via Steelseries

SteelSeries is another good choice for those looking for good-quality headphones. The Arctic 7P+ is a wireless headphone that, just like the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud II, lasts for 30 hours. The advantage that these headphones have over the Cloud II wireless is that the SteelSeries Arctic 7P+ charge fairly quickly despite their huge battery. With just 15 minutes of charging, you’ll be able to get three hours of usage out of them, meaning you won’t have to wait too long to use them again.