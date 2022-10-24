The top 10 best Grass type Pokemon of all time, ranked

The grass type is one of the most overlook typings in Pokémon. Grass Pokémon tend to have lower stats than other types of Pokémon, specifically when it comes to attack and defense stats. Grass Pokémon are not tanks or heavy hitters like other Pokémon, and they are often KO’d in battle pretty quickly. However, grass-types can learn a lot of great moves to use in fights, and there are also a lot of cool-looking grass Pokémon, like Sceptile and Torterra. But which grass-type Pokémon are the best?

10. Roserade

Image via The Pokémon Company

Roserade does not have good defense stats but makes up for it with style. Roserade striking design has always made it one of the more popular grass Pokémon, even if it does get knock-out easily by a single fire, ice, or dragon-type move. Roserade’s usefulness in battle comes from its large access to great poison moves that harm enemies throughout a match.

9. Tapu Bulu

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are not a ton of Legendary grass Pokémon. There are also not a lot of grass Legendaries with good defensive stats, which makes Tapu Bulu the exception to the rule. Thanks to its great stats, Tapu Bulu can withstand stronger attacks than most other grass Pokémon. Its fairy typing also makes it one of the more powerful Pokémon to use in the game.

8. Torterra

Image via The Pokémon Company

Torterra is one of the most remarkable final evolutions for a starter. Torterra has good defensive stats for a grass type, and it can take on bigger hits than other grass Pokémon. Torterra’s main issue is that it’s pretty slow, which makes sense since it is a tortoise. Despite that, Torterra is the best starter evolution from Gen IV and one of the best grass Pokémon players can have on their team.

7. Ferrothorn

Image via The Pokémon Company

The biggest issue regarding grass-type Pokémon is that they tend to have low defensive stats and can easily be knocked out. Grass Pokémon would often make up low defense stats with strong special attack stats. Ferrothorn is the opposite – it’s a steel and grass-type Pokémon with a high defensive stat that makes it a perfect tank Pokémon to have in a party.

6. Rillaboom

Image via The Pokémon Company

Rillaboom is the grass monkey Pokémon from Generation VIII, known for beating on wood trunks that look like drums. Rillaboom has one of the more creative attack animations in Pokémon Sword and Shield, as it uses its drums to summon roots from the ground to attack its enemies. Rillaboom is one of the more memorable Pokémon from the Gen. VIII games.

5. Shaymin

Image via The Pokémon Company

Shaymin is a cute, pig-like Pokémon that can transform into a more dog-like Pokémon. Despite its innocent-looking appearance, Shaymin has shockingly good stats and can be a real asset in Pokémon battles. Shaymin is the perfect mixture of adorable and powerful, just like all great Pokémon.

4. Celebi

Image via The Pokémon Company

Celebi is an icon within the Pokémon franchise, having starred in two animated feature films and being the name inspiration for one of the most popular fan-run Pokémon websites. Celebi is a unique Legendary Pokémon with the power to time-travel, which has led to some fun and creative storylines in the games and anime.

3. Sceptile

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sceptile is a fan-favorite grass-type Pokémon with an awesome design and an amazing selection of moves like Leaf Blade. Sceptile’s Mega form makes it a dual dragon type, making it a more powerful Pokémon with greater access to dragon-type attacks. Sceptile is the definition of a cool grass-type Pokémon.

2. Venusaur

Image via The Pokémon Company

Venusaur is the original final-stage grass starter and is still one of the best. Venusaur is surprisingly tanky for a grass Pokémon, being able to stand up to a lot of strong attacks. Venusaur also has a Mega and Gigantamax form, with both transformations making Venusaur more powerful than most other Pokémon.

1. Kartana

Image via The Pokémon Company

Kartana is an Ultra Beast introduced in Pokémon Sun and Moon. Ultra Beasts are strange Pokémon that come from Ultra Space, and they are not like any other Pokémon in the series. Kartana is an origami-looking Pokémon that is a dual grass and steel type Pokémon. Kartana is one of the most powerful Pokémon to use in the game, with incredible stats and a great chance to land critical hits.