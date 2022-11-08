The top 10 best Steel-type Pokémon of all time, ranked

First introduced into the series during Gen 2 to balance the Normal and Psychic types, Steel-type Pokémon are the most resistant out of all the types, with immunity to sandstorm damage and the poison status effect, unless applied via the Corrosion ability. Here are our top 10 best Steel-type Pokémon.

10. Metagross

Image via The Pokémon Company

A staple in the game’s meta since Gen 3, Metagross is a versatile all-rounder with great stats, coverage, and just the sheer amount of utility it can bring to a team. With the devastating combination of Cosmic Power and Body Press turning it into a bulky sweeper, Metagross’ sheer bulk will leave most opponents struggling to dent it once it has a Cosmic Power going. In terms of recovery, Metagross can run Rest, though tacking on a serving of Leftovers is also a popular option. Its Mega Evolution fixes its average speed, turning it into a fast, bulky sweeper that will mow down unprepared teams, and gives it the Tough Claws ability, boosting the power of its contact moves.

9. Lucario

Image via The Pokémon Company

Fan favorite Lucario is a fast physical sweeper with the ability to threaten even the bulkiest of walls. Though it is regarded as a glass cannon due to its frailty, Lucario is still able to dish out massive amounts of damage with a Swords Dance-boosted Extreme Speed or Close Combat. Tack on a Life Orb, and Lucario will easily make even the tankiest of Water-types sweat. Its Mega form takes its already great offensive stats to a whole other level, and its Adaptability ability gives it a 2x Same Type Attack Bonus multiplier instead of the usual 1.5x, making it a great counter to popular Normal, Dark, and Fairy-types.

8. Scizor

Image via The Pokémon Company

A must-have for many hyper-offensive teams, Scizor’s excellent typing and stats make it a valuable asset to have on your side. With access to a Technician-boosted Bullet Punch, Swords Dance, Roost, and utility moves like Knock Off, Scizor is able to hit hard and fast. U-Turn is also an option, allowing Scizor to hit hard and tag out with a teammate. Mega Scizor, takes it up a notch with its whopping 150 base Attack stat. It pairs well with Pokémon who can check its common weaknesses such as Toxapex and Garchomp, and of course, hazard setters.

7. Skarmory

Image via The Pokémon Company

Regarded as an excellent physical wall ever since its debut generation, Skarmory’s high defenses and access to utility moves such as Defog, Toxic, Spikes, and Whirlwind make it a quality ‘Mon. The latter two moves work together in tandem to chip away at an opponent’s health by forcing their team to take on layers of entry hazards and limiting the advantage of popular setup moves such as Dragon Dance, Swords Dance, and Nasty Plot. It can even work well on stall teams, especially with the move Roost.

6. Heatran

Image via The Pokémon Company

As one of the best anti-stall Pokémon, Heatran utterly decimates common bulky walls with its winning move combination of Magma Storm, Taunt, and Toxic. It also has access to Earth Power, which is a great coverage move, allowing Heatran to deal with mirror matches against an opposing Heatran. Though its Speed is nothing to write home about, Heatran’s huge defensive stats and 130 Special Attack makes it a nice offensive wallbreaker to have on your team.

5. Magearna

Image via The Pokémon Company

With a solid Steel and Fairy dual typing, Magearna is notably the only Steel-type Pokémon that can provide healing support with Heal Bell, allowing it to remove any pesky status effects from its team. It can also learn Volt Switch, which allows it to tag out with a teammate once it has unleashed a devastating Fleur Cannon, effectively negating the Sp. Attack penalty it receives. It also has a unique ability, Soul-Heart, which raises its Sp. Attack when another Pokémon faints, allowing it to rack up Sp. Attack buffs quickly.

4. Excadrill

Image via The Pokémon Company

Excadrill has been a popular entry hazard remover ever since it debuted in Gen 5. With Rapid Spin, immunity to Electric-type moves, and the ability to set up your own Stealth Rock, it took the meta by storm. Sand teams aside, it is also favored in general and hyper-offensive teams due to its utility and excellent coverage in the form of Earthquake and Iron Head. It also has access to the Mold Breaker ability, allowing it to hit Pokémon such as Rotom because Mold Breaker would negate the Ground-type immunity granted by its Levitate.

3. Mawile

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mawile received an upgrade in Gen 6 with the introduction of the Fairy-type, and its own Mega Evolution, cementing it as one of the most popular Megas in the game’s meta. With Huge Power as its Mega ability, Mega Mawile is a feared wallbreaker with a huge variety of coverage in the form of Ice Punch, Thunder Punch, and Knock Off. Once it pulls off a Swords Dance, it is a terrifying force to be reckoned with, tearing through opposing teams with relative ease.

2. Ferrothorn

Image via The Pokémon Company

One of the best entry hazard setters in the game, Ferrothorn has had its place in the game’s meta ever since it was introduced in Gen 5. Its great defensive stats, utility, and its ability to layer entry hazards at an opposing team’s feet make it a fearsome foe to remove from the field. With Leech Seed to sustain it, it is extremely hard to remove from the field as it whittles away at the opposing team’s health, one layer of entry hazards at a time. Speaking of which, it has access to both Spikes and Stealth Rock, allowing for slight flexibility in terms of which entry hazards it sets. It works well in bulky, offensive teams that appreciate hazard setup, though it can be used as a hazard setter in just about any general team as well.

1. Corviknight

Image via The Pokémon Company

Corviknight’s fantastic defensive bulk, typing, and movepool all contribute to it being regarded as one of the best defensive picks in the game. With access to Roost and U-Turn, it can heal up and tag out of unfavorable matchups (after providing support with Defog). Its Hidden Ability, Mirror Armor, is great for reflecting Intimidates back toward the opposing team, though Pressure is also another popular choice. It is commonly paired with a Rocky Helmet, allowing it to deal chip damage to any physical attackers that come in contact with it, or Leftovers, which lets it hold up against weak moves and entry hazards without having to use Roost. In terms of offensive moves, Body Press and Brave Bird are the popular choices, allowing Corviknight to dish out some damage as it stalls out an opposing team. Overall, it is an excellent defensive pick.