The Trial of Lake Acuity in Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Uxie trial answer

As the space-time tear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus continues to cause problems all over Hisui, it’s up to you and a handful of others to try and bring peace to the land. You’ll need the power of three Lake Guardians that are scattered all over Hisui to aid you and create an item known as the Red Chain. One of these Lake Guardians can be found at Lake Acuity, which you can find in the Alabaster Icelands. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete The Trial of Lake Acuity in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and the puzzle answer for the Uxie trial.

You’ll need to make your way to the northern part of Alabaster Icelands. There, you’ll find Lake Acuity. You will need to use Sneasler to climb to the top of the mountains surrounding this lake before finding the entrance. A short cutscene will play out with a Clan Leader and Volo when you arrive.

When you arrive inside the cave, you’ll find an Alpha Hisuian Zoroark awaiting you. This Pokémon is a Normal and Ghost-type, making it weak to Dark-type moves. It will be level 58.

After you defeat Hisuian Zoroark, Uxie will appear in the cave. You will be asked how many eyes each Pokémon has: Combee, Zubat, Unown, Magneton, and Dusclops. The answer will be 60131. Type this in precisely the way it is, and submit it to Uxie.

After you give Uxie the correct answer, you’ll receive Uxie’s Claw as a reward. You’ll have completed the trial, and you are one step closer to completing the Red Chain.