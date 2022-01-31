When you’re cast out from Jubilife Village, you and a handful of others will need to band together to stop the Looming Disaster in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. To do this, you’ll need to visit the three great lakes in the Hisui region to find the Lake Guardians and create the Red Chain. One of these lakes will be Lake Valor, and inside, you’ll have to meet the Lake Guardian. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete The Trial of Lake Valor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to speak with the Clan leader you chose to take with you for these trials at the entrance of the Ancient Retreat when you’re ready to leave. First, you’ll need to head over to the Crimson Mirelands region and then proceed to the area’s northeast. There, you’ll find the entrance to Lake Valor, where a cutscene will play out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you head inside, you’ll be facing off against an Overqwil, the evolved form of the Hisui Qwilfish. It is a Dark and Poison-type Pokémon, making it weak against Ground-type attacks, but it will not take any against damage Psychic-type moves. It will be level 58.

Once you defeat it, Azelf will appear, and it will summon balms in front of you. You’ll need to take these Balms and throw them at Azelf, similar to when you did this against the frenzied Noble Pokémon. However, Azelf will teleport several times and avoid these attacks.

Shortly after throwing them a few times, Azelf will communicate with you telepathically, and you’ll be asked if you wish to abandon this folly or continue throwing them. You will choose to continue throwing them and repeat the process. Azelf will ask you a second and third time if you want to continue, and you will want to keep saying yes. Finally, on the fourth attempt, you will be able to hit Azelf with the balm.

After you do, Azelf will give you Azelfs Fang, bringing you one step closer to completing the Red Chain.