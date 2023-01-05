The 5 best Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are over 400 Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and each Pokémon has one or two typings. With 18 different types, there are tons of Pokémon with different and diverse typings with varying levels of strength. The Rock-type tends to be slow but bulky. In addition, Rock-type Pokémon have the most amount of weaknesses out of any type, weak to Fighting, Ground, Grass, Steel, and Water-type moves, which compromises some of its bulkiness.

There are over 20 Rock Pokémon in the game, including baby and pre-evolutions. However, not all Rock Pokémon have managed to traverse the competitive terrain in the game. Here are the best Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

5: Lycanroc-Dusk

Screenshot by Gamepur

This wolf-like Pokémon is one of the few speedy Rock-type Pokémon in the game. This Pokémon has mediocre bulk but has a high Attack stat of 117 and a Speed stat of 110. Additionally, its Tough Claws ability increases the damage of his moves even further, making Lycanroc-Dusk a scary offensive force not to be underestimated.

4: Iron Thorns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Iron Thorns may be one of the weaker Paradox Pokémon in the game. It has worse bulk than Tyranitar and is only slightly faster than Tyranitar. Additionally, its additional Rock and Electric-typing give this Pokémon even more weaknesses. That being said, Iron Thorns is still an offensive tour de force and a powerful Pokémon.

3: Tyranitar

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tyranitar is actually stronger than Iron Thorns, the original version of the new Paradox Pokémon. It has nearly identical offensive stats but is much tankier than the former Pokémon. They say that nothing can beat a classic, and that’s certainly the case with this iconic Rock and Dark-type Pokémon.

2: Garganacl

Image via The Pokemon Company

Garganacl is a strong and bulky tank in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This powerful Pokémon has a great ability in Purifying Salt, which cuts the damage it takes from Ghost-type moves by half and also prevents it from being affected by status ailments. This makes Garganacl one of the stronger tanks in the game and is a useful addition to any team.

1: Glimmora

Image via Game Freak

Glimmora is a unique Pokémon. With a Rock and Poison-typing, it’s rather bulky and dishes out a ton of damage with its high 130 Special Attack stat. But the best thing about this Pokémon is its ability, Toxic Debris. When Glimmora takes a hit, it will drop a set of Toxic Spikes onto the enemy field, which poisons the enemy when they swap in. This strong ability helps keep Glimmora very strong and makes it one of the best Rock-type Pokémon in the game.