Tips to get the Adrenalized Title in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is a battle royale game unlike any other. While competing against hundreds of enemy candidates, you’ll be racking up all sorts of accomplishments in almost every match. Some of those achievements net you new titles which you can equip on your character. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a few tips for how to get the Adrenalized Title.

Level up your Style

To get the Adrenalized Title, you need to be the first player in a standard or ranked match to max out your Style level. This is the level of the class you are playing as in any given match. That means that you need to be the first player out of every player in the entire match to do this, not just your team.

Kill every enemy you see

There’s no time to waste if you want to get this title. While you’ll gain experience and push up your Style level as you survive Phases, you need to push it further by killing everything in sight. This includes both small enemies like Hedgehog Pies and other players. Pick up a gun as soon as you can, and attack everything you see. We found a group of around seven Hedgehog Pies early on in the match we got the Adrenalized Title with, so look for huge groups of smaller enemies to give you a real advantage.

Survive as long as possible

Ideally, you need to survive until the final Phase of the match to get the Adrenalized Title. Each Phase provides more experience and pushes up your Style level even further. The higher your Style level before the final Phase, the better your chances of having the highest level first in the match when the final Phase starts.

Complete Training Orders

Our final tip is to complete all of your Training Orders. These are picked up from chests around Midgar, but some can trigger without you doing anything. If you see a boss in your match, you should also try to kill it as soon as possible. This will give you loads of experience and push up that Style level as high as it can go.