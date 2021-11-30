Tips to get the Pacifist Title in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

There are dozens of Titles to unlock in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. These are preset emblems that you can attach to your character, each of which shows off a feat you’ve achieved in the game. Some are easy to unlock, while others have requirements that are so challenging that they seem impossible to acquire. In this guide, we’ll provide you with a few tips to unlock one of the best Titles in the game, Pacifist.

Don’t attack anything

You unlock the Pacifist Title by winning a standard or ranked match without damaging enemy players. This means that for the entire match, you can’t harm anyone you see. The easiest way to do this is to avoid attacking anyone, leaving weapons and offensive Materia where you find them. Of course, this means that you won’t be able to help your team in the traditional way, but there are other ways you can provide support.

Focus on healing

While you can’t attack anyone if you aim to get this Title, you can heal your teammates. Pick up Materia such as Cure and as many potions as you can. You can drop the potions for your teammates to use when you can see their health is running low and even cast Cure to bring them back to a fighting fit state. Try to do this at strategic points in a match, such as when there are few enemies nearby, so that you can keep the entire team in a good state.

Play team matches, not solo

This Title is almost impossible to unlock in a solo match. We unlocked it in a ranked team match because our team was able to deal all the damage. If you’re trying to complete a match without killing anyone, you’re eventually going to hit a point where you either have to hide incredibly well or hope that the ring closes and kills your opponents quickly.

Wait until the very end

Even once you’ve been killed, you can be revived. If you’re revived and killed again, meaning you can’t be revived any longer, you should still spectate your team until the end of the match. If you quit too early, you’ll be awarded a place in the match that’s correct at the time you exit. If you wait until the very end, your team could surprise you and win. This is how we managed to unlock the Pacifist Title because our team carried us to victory even after we’d died twice. Allow your teammates to surprise you, and you may end up benefitting from it.