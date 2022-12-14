The 10 best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate embraces competition from all over the world. Players come together to various tournaments year-round and duke it out with their favorite Smash Bros. characters. The series is no stranger to this welcomed competition, as die-hard fans have been battling one another to establish who the best players are since the original Super Smash Bros. was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1999. Even more so, with Smash Bros. Melee, released for the Game Cube in 2001, which saw top tiers of talented players including Zero, HungryBox, and Mew2King, who established their reign as some the best for the next decade of competition. The following list will reveal the current top 10 Smash Ultimate players globally, considering skill level, tournament/competitive performance, and community input.

The best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players

10. James “VoiD” Makekau-Tyson

Image via Kotaku Australia

Smash Bros. veteran Void has numerous years of experience under his belt, formally recognized for his years of playing Sheik in Smash Wii U. Void has made the transition to Smash Ultimate with his super aggressive playstyle utilizing his main fighter Pichu, while illustrating his elegant and highly technical style. Voids’ recent competitive appearances include 2nd place in Genesis 6, and a pair of 5th place finishes in Momocon 2019 and Smash N’ Splash 5 in 2019.

9. Takuma “Tea” Hirooka

Image via Liquipedia

Japanese Player Tea is considered the best Pac-Man player globally, known best for his trapping ability play style, which has yielded impressive results across various tournaments and the overall competitive scene. He is currently ranked 12th in the PGRU Fall 2019 Power Rankings.

8. Eric “ESAM” Lew

Image via SmashWiki

Lew is no stranger to the Smash Bros. scene. He is known as the best Pikachu player in the world, and one of the best Samus players as well. His playstyle is characterized as highly aggressive, with the speedy ability to switch to a more campy and defensive playstyle if required. He is also known for his edge guarding and combo game with Pickachu. ESAM won his first major at Glitch 7 back in 2019.

7. Sota “Zackray” Okada

Image via Versus eSports

Zackray, another pro from Japan, was recognized as the world’s seventh-best Ultimate player at the end of 2019. His main characters of choice are R.O.B and Joker, along with various other secondaries. He is known for his mastery of many characters and his ability to pick up new characters and play them to a high standard. He notably won The Big House 9 in 2019 using seven different characters and won at least a game with five of them.

6. Paris “Light” Ramirez Garcia

Image via ssbwiki

Recognized as one of the best Fox players in the game, Lights’ success in Smash Ultimate has compounded in recent years. His playstyle is characterized best as bold and electric. Some of his recent top placements include 5th place in Genesis 6, 5th place in Frostbite, and 4th place in Collision.

5. William “Glutonny” Belaid

Image via Liquipedia

Considered as the best Wario player, and the highest-ranked Ultimate player from Europe. He is currently ranked 1st on both the French Ultimate Power Rankings and European Smash Rankings. Glutonny can be described as having an aggressive playstyle, along with working well under pressure, as he’s known for pulling through in clutch situations when his back is against the wall.

4. Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada

Image via Know Your Meme

Well known for his explosive combo game, uncanny ability to extend combos, and extensive ledge traps. Nairo features a highly flashy crowd-pleasing play style that is unique to him. Nairo typically mains with Palutena and keeps a variety of characters in his back pocket that he can play if required. Some of his strongest performances include 5th place at Momocon, and 7th place at Frostbite.

3. Gavin “Tweek” Dempsey

Image via Daily Esports

Tweek is a master of multiple characters, including Wario, Wolf, and Pokemon Trainer, to name a few. His playstyle is characterized as methodical and punish-heavy, as he can get on the board very early during matches, making quick work of his opponents. Tweek captured 1st place in Frostbite and GOML, which is no small feat.

2. Edgar “Sparg0” Valdez

Image via FaZe Clan

Definitely the biggest contender to the number one spot is Sparg0, a young player who started making a name for himself in Smash for Wii U, but now continually shows up and outperforms many others at events. He is a teen that has taken on and defeated every person on this list and looks to have a very bright future ahead for himself.

1. Leonardo “MkLeo” Perez

Image via LatinX

Coming in at the number one spot is the legend known as MkLeo. His Joker is undeniably the strongest in the world while maintaining his versatility to be able to pick up any character if needed and to perform competently. His success in the competitive scene is unparalleled. Coming in 1st in major events including Genesis 6, Smash’ N’ Splash 5, MomoCon, and CEO. His results truly speak for themselves.