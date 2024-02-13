Top 10 Otome Games To Play This Valentine’s Day For The Nintendo Switch

Recommended Videos

It’s that time of year again when red hearts and pink candies are everywhere you turn, reminding you that society dictates that you must be in a relationship. But this Valentine’s Day, instead of dealing with people, games can romance their favorite type with these best Otome games for the occasion.

Otome games are the harlequin romance of the video game world. There is a personality type for everyone to enjoy in each game, and way too many pretty people to look at. They can range from the simple and lighthearted to some of the darkest drama-filled stories that are certainly not for everyone. Many have amazing stories with mysteries that will keep players on their toes while also having fun romancing their favorite of the lineup. These are some of the top Otome games that players can enjoy this Valentine’s Day.

Related: Best Spooky Nintendo Switch Visual Novel Games For Halloween

10. Radiant Tale

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting off the list is Radiant Tale, a light-hearted Otome game with just enough tension and drama to keep players interested. The base of the story is the main character joining the circus funded by the king to create special crystals through positive emotions from audiences around the country. These crystals are to heal the prince who is stuck as a little kid with no emotions. The characters are great in this game and the side characters are even better. Radiant Tale is great for that easy-going escape.

Available At

9. Olympia Soiree

Screenshot by Gamepur

Olympia Soiree is for those who love that arranged marriage drama. The main character has to quickly choose a man to marry to continue her special bloodline because she is the last. If she doesn’t find someone, she will have to marry the main male lead. This game has a unique twist with colors and classes mixed with Japanese mythology. While this game has some flaws, like the misogyny that plagues this world, the overall story was pretty good and certainly a guilty pleasure to enjoy when avoiding the world on Valentine’s Day.

Available At

8. Even if TEMPEST

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even if TEMPEST is the exact opposite of the last Otome game. This game is for those who want a high stakes drama-filled mystery with a bit of romance on the side. This is Phoenix Wright meets witch hunts and trauma. If you like regression webcomics with high intensity then this is the game for you. What I like about this game is the main character has some spunk and is not a damsel in distress. I enjoyed every route the game has to offer and I’ve played through the game a few times now. Play this game for the murder mystery plot twists and great storytelling.

Available At

7. Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei

Screenshot by Gamepur

Who doesn’t love a good period romance? Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei takes place in 12th-century Japan, where the main character lives disguised as a male. Where a lot of these games will say the female lead can fight but turn her into a Mary Sue, this female lead can actually fight and hold her own. The story is great, and the romance routes are all fantastic. This has a good blend of intense scenes and more calm moments. The game also provides a route chart so players know where they are headed and which spots are pinnacle moments where the choices matter most.

Available At

6. Collar X Malice

Screenshot by Gamepur

This one is for the girls, gays, and those who all love a good true crime podcast. Collar X Malice is certainly dark with dealings of terrorists, a locked-down city, and every paranoid citizen holding a gun. The main character is a cop who gets thrown in the middle of everything when she gets kidnapped by the terrorist group Adonis, who attaches a collar to her that monitors her every move and will kill her if she does anything out of line. She joins a ragtag team to solve the mysteries behind Adonis and stop them before they destroy everything.

Available At

5. Piofiore: Fated Memories

Screenshot by Gamepur

Piofiore: Fated Memories takes place between WWI and WWII in Italy. This time, our boys are all part of the Italian mafia, and the female lead gets thrown in the middle of everything. This isn’t a story where characters are part of the mafia, but they are all actually Robin Hood-like characters. Every route showcases just how much these guys are part of the mafia. Add in some religious shenanigans because why not, and you have one hell of a story. I was pretty much yelling at my screen through the whole game but out of fun and not frustration. This is an Otome game that will take players on a wild ride.

Available At

4. Cafe Enchante

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who love the atmosphere of a good coffee shop, Cafe Enchante is the perfect Otome game. This game centers around some fantastical themes. The female lead inherits a coffee shop that has a back door leading to other worlds that contain familiar creatures like the Celtic Dullahan. The game focuses on all the characters’ relationships with one another and less on the romance routes, but the story itself is so good that the lessened romance focus didn’t bother me as much as it could have. This one is mostly light-hearted but will still have some twists that will make players filled with emotions.

Available At

3. Code: Realize – Guardian of Rebirth

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the game that got me fully addicted to the Otome game genre. Code: Realize – Guardian of Rebirth is a steampunk Otome where familiar literary characters come to life and are romanceable. The leading lady has a condition where every part of her has an acid coating that melts anything and anyone she touches. She gets help from the classic rag-tag group of eligible bachelors to help cure her of this affliction and to solve the mysteries that surround her, her father, and the city they live in. This was another game where I enjoyed every route. There are two sequel games that players will be able to enjoy, both of which are excellent in their own right.

Available At

2. Lover Pretend

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead of watching a romcom or romantic drama, play an Otome game about making the movie and falling for the cast and crew instead! Lover Pretend doesn’t just have the classic trope of pretending to be lovers, it contains a lot of tropes you would find in romance movies which fits right in with the Valentine’s Day theme. Help the female lead find her long-lost father as she realizes her dream of becoming a screenwriter like her mother before her. It’s a great game that ticks all the classic romance boxes and will be more entertaining than rewatching the same romcoms over again.

Available At

1. Cupid Parasite

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s Valentine’s Day, so of course, the cupid-centric Otome game would make it on the list. Cupid Parasite is about a female version of Cupid going down to the human world and finding love for herself even though she doesn’t mean to. If you are heavily dedicated to Greek and Roman mythology, be warned this game is barely influenced by it. However, it is cute, light, and hilarious. With each route, more of the overarching story is revealed, and I did not expect what this game was going to throw at me. I would say this is the best game to play on Valentine’s Day.

Available At