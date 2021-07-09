Top-5-Fastest-Cars-in-Forza-Motorsport-7

Forza Motorsport 7 is packed with incredibly fast cars for you to get to grips with over dozens of tracks. So naturally, the more you race, the better you’ll get, and the faster you’ll be able to drive these exceptional vehicles. Some cars, however, are simply better than others. In this article, we’ve put together a couple of lists of the fastest cars in Forza Motorsport 7, starting with the best stock cars.

Top 5 fastest stock cars in Forza Motorsport 7

A stock car is a vehicle that hasn’t been modified in any way. So while there are cars in the game that could be faster than those listed below, these are the fastest cars you can get your hands on without making any modifications to them whatsoever in no particular order.

5. 2015 Koenigsegg One:1

This RWD hypercar by Koenigsegg is top of the line, capable of hitting a top speed of 273 mph. All that power doesn’t hurt its cornering, though, since this car has some of the sharpest cornering forces in the game. Unfortunately, the only way to pick this car up is by spending 1,500,000 credits in the store.

4. 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Another exceptional vehicle, this one can race around a track at a top speed of 267 mph. It was the fastest car in production worldwide until 2017, having been beaten by an older brother of the above Koenigsegg. You can earn this car as a Driver Level Milestone reward as you work your way through the game. As long as you always choose a car as your reward, you’ll be in with a good chance of picking this up.

3. 2012 Hennessey Venom GT

This is another hypercar, this time manufactured by Hennessey. It’s built on a heavily modified Lotus Exige chassis and is powered by a General Motors ‘LSX’ V8 engine, providing more than 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of 270 mph. This car can be purchased from the dealer in-game for 1,150,000 credits.

2. 2018 Bugatti Chiron

This Bugatti differs greatly from the 2011 Bugatti Veyron Super Sport because it’s a fair bit slower with an alleged top speed of 249 mph. However, it’s more than capable of hitting over 300 mph in the right conditions. You’ll most likely get around 269 mph out of it in the longest straights in the game in practice. To pick this vehicle up, you’ll need the Dell Gaming Car Pack, and even then, you’ll have to purchase it for 1,550,000 credits.

1. 1971 Plymouth GTX Fast & Furious Edition

Some say that nothing is impossible without family, reaching speeds unknown to F1 drivers in impossibly cool cars. This movie tie-in car tops out at 269 mph, meaning it can stand its ground against most of the other cars on this list. To pick it up, you need to purchase The Fate of the Furious Car Pack, and then it’ll be available for the small price of 98,000 credits with the dealer.

Honorable mentions

There are three other incredibly fast stock cars in Forza Motorsport 7 worth picking up if you want the fastest vehicles in the game.

1965 Hoonigan Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ Mustang

This is technically a drift car, meaning it isn’t meant to have the highest top speed. However, it’s become a firm favorite among players, having been dubbed the Hoonicorn because of how unique it is. With a top speed of 255 mph, it’s not hard to see why. This car is unlocked by purchasing it for 245,000 credits, but you’ll need the Hoonigan Car Pack DLC as well.

2011 Koenigsegg Agera

This car is famous for breaking several world records, but players love it because it can take them around a track at 261 mph with the right tires. It costs 1,200,000 credits from the dealer and is a nice alternative for those who don’t want to spend a ridiculous amount of cash on any of the above.

2016 Koenigsegg Regera

Our final entry is, of course, another Koenigsegg. It’s part of a limited production run, making it quite the rarity. It was specifically designed as a lightweight supercar designed for breaking the rules and hitting high speeds of around 255 mph. This car is only available as a bounty hunter reward, so get driving if you want to unlock it for yourself.