Forming a deck in MTG by going through the huge pool of cards can be strenuous, especially if unaware of the specifics. However, a dominant meta is always in place, which usually yields good results when followed. One of the game’s most popular subsets of cards is the green-black commanders, which can be a great centerpiece to any deck. However, since so many are available, it can be a tedious task to pick the few that will complement your gameplay. Hence, we’re listing the Top 6 Best Green Black Commanders in MTG that you can employ in your gameplay.

Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons

Image via MTG

Hapatra has a mana cost of 1 black and 1 green. She has a power and toughness of 2/2 and possesses the ability “Whenever Hapatra, Vizier of Poisons deals combat damage to a player, you may put a -1/-1 counter on target creature.” Additionally, you can make a 1/1 green Snake creature token with deathtouch whenever you apply one or more -1/-1 counters to a creature.

Jarad, Golgari Lich Lord

Image via MTG

As a Golgari Lich Lord, Jarad has control over death and decay and can raise the dead to serve him. He can also manipulate the life force of his enemies, draining their energy and using it to fuel his own power.

In terms of gameplay, Jarad’s card allows players to sacrifice creatures to deal damage to their opponents or to pump up Jarad’s own power and toughness. This can be especially devastating in decks that rely on graveyard recursion and sacrifice effects.

Mazirek, Kraul Death Priest

Image via MTG

Mazirek’s design is flavorful and evocative, reflecting the insectoid culture of the Kraul on the plane of Ravnica. It has a powerful ability that triggers whenever any player sacrifices a creature. This ability allows you to put a +1/+1 counter on each creature you control, which can quickly turn the game’s tide in your favor. These pairs up well with decks that focus on sacrificing creatures for value. Mazirek gives a strong incentive to pursue sacrifice strategies because they can be utilized to produce card advantage, ramp mana, or damage opponents.

Meren of Clan Nel Toth

Image via MTG

Meren is often played in decks that focus on sacrificing creatures to gain advantages, such as triggering abilities or generating resources. She is a 3/4 Human Shaman who can return creature cards from the graveyard to the hand whenever another controlled creature dies, allowing players to recycle their creatures and gain additional benefits from their sacrifices.

Skullbriar, the Walking Grave

Image via MTG

As a commander, Skullbriart focuses on +1/+1 counters and aggressive strategies. It is a powerful and aggressive creature that can quickly grow in size with each attack, making it a formidable threat on the battlefield. Its haste ability allows it to attack immediately after it enters the battlefield, and its low mana cost makes it easy to cast early in the game

The Gitrog Monster

Iamge via MTG

The Gitrog Monster possesses a unique set of skills that are uncommon among the game’s other creatures. Its combination of deathtouch, hexproof, and land-drawing abilities make it a formidable opponent that is difficult to deal with. Furthermore, Gitrog Monster’s ability to draw a card whenever a land enters the battlefield under your control is incredibly powerful. This allows players to draw through their deck quickly and find the cards they need to win the game.