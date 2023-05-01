Top 5 Best Green Red Commanders in MTG

Magic: The Gathering is a collectible card game that has captured the hearts of millions of players around the world. One of the game’s most exciting aspects is the commander format, where players build decks around a legendary creature that serves as their commander. Furthermore, these commander decks can be built on different themes depending on the colors. That said, one of the most popular commander format decks is based around Green Red commanders, and if you are looking for the top best ones out of the lot, we have listed 5 below.

Grand Warlord Radha

Image via MTG

Radha’s ability to generate mana whenever she attacks can be very powerful when combined with other cards that let you take multiple combat steps in a turn. If you can attack with Grand Warlord Radha multiple times in a turn, you can potentially generate a significant amount of extra mana, which can help you cast even more creatures or spells. Radha also synergizes well with red and green creature cards, as many of these cards have abilities that trigger when they enter the battlefield or when they attack.

Marisi, Breaker of the Coil

Image via MTG

There are several reasons to employ Marisi in MTG. Its ability to force opponents to attack each combat can be a powerful tool in multiplayer games. It can cause chaos and disrupt opponents’ plans, potentially leaving them open to counterattacks. This ability also works well with other cards incentivizing opponents to attack, such as Propaganda or Ghostly Prison. Marisi’s Menace ability makes it difficult for opponents to block, which can be particularly effective against decks that rely on large, single blockers to defend against attacks. This makes it a formidable threat that opponents must find creative ways to deal with.

Ruric Thar, the Unbowed

Image via MTG

If you are planning to build red-green aggro and midrange decks, Ruric is the perfect choice for you. His abilities make him a formidable opponent, as he deals 6 damage to any player who casts a non-creature spell. He also has vigilance and reach, allowing him to attack and block effectively.

Samut, Voice of Dissent

Image via MTG

Samut has a mana cost of 2 colorless, 1 red, and 1 green. It has several skills, a power of 3, and a toughness of 4. Its first ability enables it to grant haste to a different target creature, allowing it to attack or utilize abilities immediately. With the help of its second ability, which enables it to untap any creatures you control, you can attack or block more than once in a single turn. Finally, The active ability of Samut, Voice of Dissent, allows you to give it a double strike, which lets it deal combat damage twice in a single attack.

Xenagos, God of Revels

Image via MTG

The red and green God creature Xenagos has a power and toughness rating of 6/5. He is indestructible, which prevents him from being destroyed by harm or other destroy effects. He also has the ability to give creatures you control +X/+X until the end of the round whenever they attack, where X is their power. Additionally, you can transform a target creature you control into a 2/2 Satyr creature with haste until the end of the turn at the start of your combat phase.