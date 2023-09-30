Top 11 Hardest Titles To Get In Blox Fruits, Ranked

The world of Blox Fruits is filled with powerful fruits that, once consumed, provide powerful perks to the players, which will help them progress in the game. Furthermore, mastering a fruit’s powers will grant players specific titles that players can show as a badge of honor. These titles, however, are not easily earned, requiring dedication, skill, and a deep understanding of the game’s mechanics. Hence, we’ve put together a guide ranking the 11 hardest titles in Blox Fruits.

1. Mera Mera no Mi Master

Screenshot by Gamepur

The “Flame-Flame Fruit” bestows upon its wielder fiery abilities, making it one of the most coveted and challenging titles to achieve in Blox Fruits. Mastering its powers is no small feat.

2. Magu Magu no Mi Master

Similar to the Flame-Flame Fruit, the “Magma-Magma Fruit” demands exceptional mastery of its destructive capabilities, securing its spot among the most difficult titles.

3. Suke Suke no Mi Master

The “Clear-Clear Fruit” provides the power of invisibility, making it a challenging fruit to master. Acquiring and effectively using its abilities requires substantial gameplay experience.

4. Dark-Dark Fruit Master

Possessing and mastering the “Dark-Dark Fruit” is a significant achievement due to the unique and powerful abilities it bestows upon the player.

5. Gura Gura no Mi Master

The “Tremor-Tremor Fruit” presents unparalleled seismic abilities. Gaining mastery over these powers is a challenging endeavor and earns a spot on this list.

6. Tremor-Tremor Mastery

Mastering the Tremor-Tremor abilities without actually possessing the fruit is a testament to a player’s skill and dedication, landing it among the top challenging titles.

7. Phoenix Fruit Mastery

Mastering the “Phoenix Fruit” requires an understanding of its abilities and how to use them effectively. Achieving this mastery is a testament to a player’s commitment to mastering the game.

8. Dragon Fruit Mastery

Harnessing the abilities of the “Dragon Fruit” effectively necessitates dedication and skill, making it a notable challenge to conquer.

9. Mink Race Mastery

Becoming a master of the Mink race and utilizing its unique strengths effectively is a challenging task that deserves recognition.

10. Fishman Race Mastery

Similarly, mastering the Fishman race and leveraging its unique advantages is a task that showcases a player’s dedication and gameplay understanding.

11. Mink Transformation Mastery

Mastering the transformation abilities of the Mink race adds another layer of complexity to the game. It requires skill and perseverance to achieve this mastery.