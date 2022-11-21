Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes (November 2022)

Ultimate Magnet Simulator is a Roblox experience where the main objective is to collect powerful Magnets and upgrade them as the game progresses. That said, there are plenty of mysteries to explore and magic to experience that will take you away from magnet farming. You can also hatch rare and exotic pets or unlock epic hoverboards. Regardless, you’ll need a lot of resources to upgrade different items, including magnets, in the game. Thankfully, there are codes available for the game that reward you with resources when redeemed.

All Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes

Active Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes

These are the codes that are currently redeemable in the game.

Release- Redeem the code to get a 30 min coin boost

Expired Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes

There aren’t any inactive game codes at the moment. Nevertheless, as soon as any of the codes we listed expire, we will update the article.

How to redeem Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes

To redeem the code in Ultimate Magnet Simulator, select the ‘Store’ (yellow coin icon) option from the bottom of the screen. This will open a new screen with different options to buy in-game currency using Robux. Here, click on the Twitter icon at the bottom of the screen, which will open a new pop-up where you can enter the code to redeem.

How to find codes for Ultimate Magnet Simulator

To find new codes, you can keep a tab on the game’s Twitter handle or join their Discord/Roblox group. Regardless, we will update the article once new codes surface.