Unordinary Simulator Codes (November 2023)

School battles are weirdly more common in anime than in real life. In Unordinary Simulator, it’s up to you to find like-minded buddies to help you win against your adversaries with the help of these codes.

Gems are the key to getting stronger in Unordinary Simulator. They can be used to purchase more allies, which are used to give your character more power. All of the codes so far are based around gems and can give you a sizeable boost when selecting allies to purchase. If you want to make the leaderboards, you’ll have to collect as many as you can.

All Unordinary Simulator GAME Codes List

Unordinary Simulator Codes (Working)

release — Receive 100 Gems!

How To Redeem Codes in Unordinary Simulator

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Unordinary Simulator.

Launch Unordinary Simulator on your device. Once the game loads, click the blue Twitter icon on the far left side of the screen. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Press enter to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Unordinary Simulator Codes

For those interested in additional Unordinary Simulator codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Gamebad Studios, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the Gamebad Studios official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free gems in Discord as well.

Why Are My Unordinary Simulator Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Unordinary Simulator?

Players battle schoolmates in the anime-style beat-em-up game Unordinary Simulator by Gamebad Studios. There are many adversaries you can fight while collecting gems and recruiting NPC allies. I’ve spent countless hours trying to collect allies in order to get better bonuses for my character. If you’re a fan of action games and anime, I feel that you’ll love Unordinary Simulator.