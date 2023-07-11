Vikingard Gift Codes (July 2023)

Become the strongest warlord of the Viking age by raiding and conquest while building your town and gathering precious resources. In Vikingard, you control the destiny of your Viking town and its people, including heroes, warriors, companions, pets, and even livestock. There is a whole world to explore, and each discovery introduces new gameplay aspects for the players to enjoy.

To progress even faster in Vikingard, you can use codes that can be redeemed for free rewards. These usually come in the form of bundles of resources, hero shards, upgrade materials, and more. With the help of codes, you can get further into the game, letting you experience new content sooner and helping you raise a more powerful roster of heroes.

Related: Ever Legion gift codes

All Vikingard codes list

Last checked: July 11, 2023 Added a new code.

Vikingard codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Vikingard.

VIKINGS777777 — Reward: Various Resources (New)

— Reward: Various Resources VKHBD0321 — Reward: Various Resources (New)

— Reward: Various Resources VKWOMEN0308 — Reward: 1 Gold Promise Ring, 1 Gemstone Belly Chain, 1 Exclusive Invitation, 1 Black Steel Ingot, and 5 Rye Bread

Vikingard codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Vikingard.

VKYULE2022 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. HBDAY4NOV — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. VIKINGARD100K — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. VKSUMMER — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. VKrelanding — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. diligentVK — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. Viking0308 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. vikingard0321 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. happy2022 — Reward: free rewards.

— Reward: free rewards. vikingexodo — Reward: free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Vikingard

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Vikingard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open Vikingard on your device. Press your Avatar in the upper left corner of the screen. Select the Settings tab in the bottom right corner of the screen. Press the Gift Code button from the menu. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the text box. Press the Claim button to redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Vikingard codes

The best way to get more Vikingard codes is to check this guide regularly. However, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts for a chance to grab free codes as they come out. For instance, you can follow the Vikingard Facebook page and the official Vikingard Discord server. With these social media accounts, you can keep up to date with news, development, and possible new codes.

Why are Vikingard codes not working?

Some codes you have entered might not work due to a few reasons. Check that you’ve entered the code exactly as it was listed — no extra characters or spaces because all codes are case-sensitive. To avoid typos, copy and paste the code from the above list. Also, codes are usually available for one use only, so you won’t be able to redeem extra rewards multiple times. Lastly, some codes may have expired and have been added to the list of expired codes.

What is Vikingard?

Ever Legion is a mobile RPG strategy game with gacha elements. Taking charge of a Viking settlement, you are tasked with rebuilding it, raising an army of warriors and heroes, finding companions, and raiding distant coasts. You will have to collect resources and improve your troops with the goal of becoming the strongest Viking warlord in the game.