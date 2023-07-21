Warframe – How To Get Requiem Relics & Requiem Mods

Requiem Mods and Requiem Relics are new additions to the game, introduced with Update 26, The Old Blood. They are the only thing that can kill your Kuva Lich or Sister of Parvos, and they need to be used in the correct combination on your Parazon to kill the Kuva Lich or Sister using a Mercy Finisher.

While standard weapons, and your teammates, can damage it, the Lich or Sister will be weak to a certain combination of the mods, and only a strike with that combination can kill it. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Requiem Relics and the Requiem Mods in Warframe.

Where to Find Requiem Relics and Requiem Mods in Warframe

As you play through missions in occupied tilesets, you will be able to fight your Lich or Sister from time to time. This will allow you to experiment with the combination of Requiem mods you have equipped.

To find out the combination, you need to kill a Lich’s Thralls with the Parazon and collect Murmurs. As you collect enough, once of the mods in the combination will be revealed. You’ll need to collect Murmurs until you know all three, then experiment with the combination on the Lich until you get the correct one.

The Requiem Mods, listed below, are obtained from new Requiem Relics in Warframe. These new Relics can be earned from Kuva Flood as a guaranteed reward, as well as from Kuva Siphons at a 50% drop rate. They also have a small chance to drop from Thrall kills, at 5 percent. They are then refined in Void Fissure missions on the Kuva Fortress. These are the only Relics that can be refined on the Kuva Fortress and are the only Relics that can be opened in the Void Fissure missions that take place there.

When refined, the Requiem Relics will open and can drop a Requiem Mod for your Parazon. Four types of Relics–I, II, III, and IV–are shown on a new screen in your Relic menu, which you can access from the Relic console in your Orbiter. Like other Relics, you can use Void Traces to upgrade your Requiem Relics to get the drops you want.

Requiem Relics can also drop an item called a Riven Sliver. These Riven Slivers can be combined to create a complete Riven.

Requiem Mods have limited charges, with three each, and one is used up when you kill a Kuva Lich with it. The Mod can be broken down into Endo when all charges are used. You can also combine random, spent Requiem mods to create a new mod.