Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Release Dates, Preorders, & Trailers

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is an upcoming real-time strategy game from Frontier Developments set in the world of Warhammer Fantasy. The game is set to be epic, filled with multiple factions and units, mission types, and variety that Warhammer fans will be eager to jump into. It’s got blood, glory, and epic battles; what more can you ask for?

If you are interested in diving into the world of Warhammer, we’ve got all the details on the upcoming release in this guide, including details on the games, preorders, release dates, and trailers.

Everything to Know About Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Image via Frontier Developments

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm of Ruins is a real-time strategy game set in the world of Warhammer Fantasy. Players take control of one of the game’s four factions, the Stormcast Eternals, the Orruk Kruleboyz, the Nighthaunt, and a fourth that has yet to be revealed. The game has players battle and conquer the Realm of Ghur through intense and tactical battles with different objectives and types, filled with tons of variety in units, abilities, resources, and strategies, giving players complete control over how they battle their enemies.

The game is set to include several game modes, including a campaign penned in collaboration with acclaimed Black Library author Gavin Thorpe, an online versus mode, and Conquest, a mode that focuses on procedural generation and modifiers to create a replayable, unique experience.

Image via Frontier Developments

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin will be released on November 17, 2023, for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Realms of Ruin is shaping up to be one of the better video game offerings we have seen from Games Workshop in recent years, and a nice change of pace from the usual offerings of its futuristic counterpart, Warhammer 40,000. Fans eager for more Warhammer Fantasy titles should keep their eyes peeled on this one and be prepared for an epic story and gameplay experience.

All Preorder’s and Editions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Image via Frontier Developments

There are three different editions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin for players to choose from, each with additional bonuses for players.

First, there is the standard edition, which comes with the base game, and the Vanguard preorder bonus, which includes customization options for your profile, such as an avatar, avatar, frame, and banner image. This is your simple and easy edition for those who just want the game and will cost $59.99/£49.99.

Next, we have the deluxe edition, which includes the game, preorder bonus, and several other goodies. These include three days of early access, allowing players to play the game from November 14, and four alternate hero skins, which players can apply to their hero characters in multiplayer and Conquest. There is also the deluxe profile customization set, which includes another set of cosmetics, including an avatar, avatar frame, and banner image. This edition will set players back $69.99/£59.99.

Lastly, we have the ultimate edition, which includes everything from the previous editions and the Hero DLC 1 & 2. While we do not have any details yet, we know they will be post-launch content that we expect will expand the roster of hero characters and potentially the number of factions. This edition is the most pricey and will cost players $74.99/£64.99

All Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Trailers

Image via Frontier Developments

Here, we have listed all of the currently available trailers for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Trailers.

This is the official announcement trailer, released on May 25, 2023

This is the gameplay reveal trailer, released on June 11, 2023.

This is the preorder and release date announcement trailer, released August 22, 2023, during Gamescom 2023.