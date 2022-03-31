Weird West perks guide — what should you pick first?

Perks are a key part of Weird West: each one you unlock applies to every hero in the game. Golden Ace of Spades Cards can be found as loot and awarded for quests, and you’ll spend them to unlock perks. Each one is tiered, costing one, three, and five cards, respectively, as you move up the ladder. The higher the tier, the more effective the perk, of course.

These shared skills help define your overall playstyle, but which should you pick first? Once again, it’s all about your playstyle. Circular reasoning isn’t helpful, though, so read on to learn what perks you’re going to want.

First, the must-haves. Healthy and Trail Medic are likely the first two perks you’ll want. The former increases your maximum health, and the latter increases how much healing you get from using bandages. Stealth doesn’t always go according to plan, so you’ll need to be able to patch up your bullet wounds. Likewise, Scrounger and Haggler go hand-in-hand. They increase the amount of gold you find in containers and decrease the cost of goods, respectively. With these perks combined, you’ll keep yourself well-stocked. Posse Leader is another good one to grab after these, as it buffs your party members’ attack and health. Unless you’re rolling solo, it’s a universally good choice.

After this, the perks you pick come down to whether you like to go guns blazing or take the stealthy approach. For a combat focus, go for Hunter first — it lets you move faster when aiming your guns. Quick Reload should follow suit, as it lets you reload your weapons faster, just like the name implies. Bullet Dodger is also good if you get in a pinch, but Demolitionist is only necessary if you frequently find yourself using explosives.

For a stealthy playstyle, Quick Stealth is an easy first pick, as it’ll let you move faster while crouched. Locksmith should come next, as it gives you a chance to save a lockpick every time you pick a lock. High Jumper is also a good choice for clambering over obstacles, though its use is a bit more situational. The same goes for Ambusher, though that’s probably the better choice of the two for most players — the bonus damage is a good trade-off for when you need to switch from stealth to combat.