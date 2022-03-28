What are Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are many collectibles to discover across the Wonderlands. From encounters to Lucky Dice to the poetry told by the greatest of bards, there is plenty to behold when traversing this fantasy world. One of the many collectibles you will find is Ancient Obelisks. These tall structures will present you will a great challenge and many great rewards, but what exactly are they? Here is your guide to Ancient Obelisks in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ancient Obelisks appear as large column-like structures in the Wonderlands. You won’t find them in the overworld, but rather in the various maps that you will go to. There is typically one in a map when you do find them. These structures present you with a challenge to survive an onslaught of enemies. When you first walk up and activate an Ancient Obelisk, you will see that it opens up and glows before sending out multiple waves of enemies for you to contend with.

The reward for completing an Ancient Obelisk is a lot of loot, but you need to complete it first. To complete these challenges, you will need to survive the enemies and defeat the boss of the obelisk. The boss typically has multiple health bars like a shield, armor, and health. Because of this, you will want to make sure you have multiple elemental weapons to make things a bit easier. Remember, electricity is good against wards, poison is used for armor, and fire is great to use against health.