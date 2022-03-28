What are bottlecap shortcuts in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands? Answered

When you first step into the Overworld in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll encounter large, real-world items scattered around the map. One such item is a bottlecap with a bunny face painted on it. These bottlecaps, when knocked down, serve as permanent shortcuts between areas in the Overworld.

The bottlecaps are also a way for Wonderlands to simulate playing on a game board for a tabletop roleplaying game. The game master will use whatever’s on hand to create a bridge, a castle, or whatever else is in the imaginary world.

Initially, there is no way to interact with these bottlecaps, as they’re standing up and facing away on the other side of an uncrossable gap. However, as you make your way around the map, you’ll eventually reach the side with the face. Go up to it and press the Melee button, and the bottlecap will fall, bridging the gap and opening up the shortcut.

Sometimes a bottlecap shortcut that seems unreachable is actually near a connecting dungeon. These dungeons have an entrance and exit very close to one another on the map, and completing the encounter within will pop you out on the other side, usually with the bottlecap close at hand.

You won’t be able to reach every bottlecap as soon as you see it, however. The map of Wonderlands changes and evolves as you progress through the main story. Additional paths and other shortcuts also open up once you enter and leave later areas. Be sure to note where “unreachable” bottlecap shortcuts are while you play. You might find a way to knock them down after completing a few main story quests.