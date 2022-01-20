what-are-discovery-points-in-rainbow-six-extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction is filled with lore about the world where React is battling against the Archaeans. Most of it is dumped on you in cutscenes for various Milestones and other key moments in the game. However, there’s more for you to discover outside of this lore that fills in key details about each area. This guide explains how to find this lore by locating and interacting with Discovery Points.

Interactive points on every map

Screenshot by Gamepur

Discovery Points are interactive points on every map that start an audio log about that part of the world. So, for example, in San Fransisco, you’ll be able to interact with various items around one facility that tell you how the company was attempting to start a new age of exploration on the dark side of the moon. Areas around Alaska go into what the shady organization there was trying to do with the Archaeans, and there’s much more to discover the more you look and explore each map.

We haven’t found many Discovery Points in Rainbow Six Extraction, so it seems like they are few and far between. However, interacting with them does complete a challenge on Ubisoft Connect, earning you some bonus experience towards the next Milestone.