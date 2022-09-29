What is considered freezing temperatures in Phasmophobia?

Freezing temperatures are one of the pieces of evidence you might have to look for while trying to figure out what ghost you’re hunting in Phasmophobia. You can read these temperatures by using the Thermometer, one of your ghost hunting tools that you bring with you on any ghost investigation. It can be difficult to use because the temperature varies while searching around the house. This guide covers what freezing temperatures are in Phasmophobia that will help you identify if you’ve discovered a ghost.

How to read freezing temperatures in Phasmophobia

If you want to read freezing temperatures, you will need to bring a Thermometer with you on your ghost investigation. It is the blue device in the item store, and it will cost $30. After you have it, grab it from your shelf of items and click it on. There will be a green light on the end facing you that will read the room’s temperature. This number will consistently jump up and down, but it will take a noticeable spike downward when it reaches freezing temperatures. Based on your preference, you can have these temperatures displayed in Celsius or Fahrenheit. You can change this setting in the in-game menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The freezing temperatures you want to look for will vary. If you’re in Celsius, the numbers will be below 0 degrees. If you’re in Fahrenheit, these are freezing temperatures underneath 32 degrees. You should see negative numbers for Celsius, which is an excellent way to see that your room has freezing temperatures. Another good way is if your character releases white mist from their mouth, which will appear on the bottom of your screen. The lowest temperature a room can reach is -10 degrees in Celsius or 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reading freezing temperatures becomes much trickier if you play in an outdoor area or it snows outside. Suppose it’s snowing outside in your Phasmophobia match. In that case, we recommend looking for substantially lower temperatures to determine a ghost’s location. Still, they will not exceed -10 degrees Celsius or 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Your character’s white breath is also a good indication you’ve discovered the freezing temperatures evidence of a ghost.